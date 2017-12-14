Lagos beaches ready for Christmas season

The management of the some beaches located in Lagos, said they have upgraded their facilities ahead of the Yuletide, to make them more befitting for fun seekers and tourists.

The management told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Thursday in Lagos.

They said they had renovated and decorated the beaches, to ensure that fun seekers have value for their money.

The Managing Director of Elegushi Private Beach, Lekki, Saheed Elegushi, said that the beach has been equipped with safety equipment by the management.

“The safety of lives is paramount to the company; therefore, we decided to equip the environment with necessary safety equipment.

“First aid materials, life jackets and caution signs are some of the things put in place to ensure comfort and safety.

“The safety equipment would assist in preventing any casualty that might occur during the festive period and after, ” he said.

Similarly, Kunle Olaoye, Managing Director of Atican Private Beach, Ajah, said that the management would maintain international standards of operations, to make the beach one of the best centres for relaxation in this yuletide.

“The ongoing development is to make the beach an attractive centre for fun seekers and tourists, ” he said.

Among the facilities provided are maximum security, four more bars, three additional halls, three extra beach houses and more life guards.

“We have provided the necessary equipment to safe lives in case of emergency, “he said.

Also, Mr Segun Shittu, the Facility Manager, Eleko Beach, Ibeju Lekki, said the management has put in place a lot of activities that would thrill visitors.

He said that the beach would witness a higher level of patronage by fun seekers compared to other public holidays.

Also, Mr Wasiu Talabi, the Maintenance Officer, Alpha Beach, Lekki, said that the centre recently received a boost and face lift, following the ocean surge that affected most of the facilities erected at the beach some years ago was.

“The management is ready for tourists, visitors and picnickers at the beach.

“We have lots of exciting games and goodies for visitors to play with it.

“The centre is in good shape now with lots of bars, halls, beach houses, standby DJ and security, ” he said.

(Source: NAN)