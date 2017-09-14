The Sun News
Lagos bans interstate buses, vehicles on Ikorodu Road

— 14th September 2017

Lagos State Government has announced restriction of inter-state buses and vehicles operating along Ikorodu Road, from going beyond Ojodu Berger and Ojota Motor Parks.

The government also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the operators, to relocate to the designated inter-state motor parks at Ojodu Berger and Ojota, after which stiff sanctions would apply to defaulters.

Speaking after embarking on a joint inspection tour of ongoing construction of Modern Bus Terminal at Yaba and the beautification project at Jibowu, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, said the decision of the state government is in line with the determination of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration to free the city of avoidable nuisance and install sanity and civility.

Ayorinde said the inspection was a follow-up to an earlier visit by the governor to the area, and added that necessary quit notices have been served on the affected operators.

“This is a follow-up on the visit of governor Ambode, to this axis, last night and was very displeased with what he saw, particularly in the manner with which long buses, inter-state buses plied their business in the main town and what we have done so far is the initial announcement to say that, henceforth, we will no longer allow inter-state buses on Ikorodu Road.

“Henceforth, they will have to go to Ojota and Ojodu Berger which are the two designated inter-state motor parks. The ones that we have here, in Jibowu, will have to move and there is a seven-day ultimatum for them, beginning from the ones on this axis, to move,” Ayorinde said.

Speaking on the reason for the ban, the commissioner said activities of the operators had not been tidy and decent, despite repeated warnings and that government could no longer sit and watch such to continue in the overall interest of the people.

