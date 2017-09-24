The Sun News
Faster response to emergencies in Apapa, state assures residents

— 24th September 2017

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has assured residents that it is exploring various ways at ensuring quick and adequate response to emergencies in Apapa.

The General Manager of the agency, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, gave the assurance in Lagos on Sunday while reacting to the traffc congestion in Apapa and its environs.

“The agency is looking into the possibility of setting up a temporary dispatched point for quick and adequate response to any case of emergency in Apapa and its environs.

“While agency’s bikers has been dispatched for close monitoring and surveillance of the situation for necessary attention when required with the agency further looking at other avenues for periodic report in management of any situation in the area.

“While assuring that the state government is alive to its responsibilities in ensuring adequate safety of lives and properties and will not allow any unfortunate incident to occur as a result of the bottleneck,” he said.

He however advised especially residents of Apapa and its evirons to remain calm and to endeavour to call 112/767 for any form of assistance.

(Source: NAN)

