The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - Lagos Assembly urges Ambode to clamp down on fake job advertisers
15th November 2017 - Envoy urges women to support themselves in elections
15th November 2017 - Zimbabwe crisis: Army ‘secures’ Robert Mugabe amid political turmoil
15th November 2017 - Kalu thanks Eagles for beating Argentina
15th November 2017 - Zimbabwe latest: Mugabe negotiates wife’s exit
15th November 2017 - Zimbabwe military say they are after criminals, not Mugabe
15th November 2017 - BREAKING: Army seizes power in Zimbabwe
15th November 2017 - Forget Biafra, Buhari tells Igbo
15th November 2017 - $43m Ikoyi cash: 9 whistle-blowers fight over N850m commission
15th November 2017 - Agenda for new SGF, Boss Mustapha
Home / National / Lagos Assembly urges Ambode to clamp down on fake job advertisers

Lagos Assembly urges Ambode to clamp down on fake job advertisers

— 15th November 2017

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, urged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to work with security agencies to check the spate of fake job advertisements in the state.

The call followed a motion moved by Mr. Abiodun Tobun (APC-Epe I) at the Assembly on the security challenges emanating from such fake adverts that were pasted on street walls in the state.

Tobun prayed the House to call on Ambode to direct the Commissioner of Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and the State Neighborhood Safety Corps to curb the activities of scammers who defraud job seekers.

“This motion is borne out of conviction. If you go around Lagos, you will be amazed seeing the number of adverts of jobs that are non-existent with a view to luring unsuspected youth into their dens,” he said.

According to him, some victims are kidnapped, raped or even die in the process.

“Ritual killers also use that as a strategy. It is time to track down this and ensure that it is nipped in the bud,“ Tobun, Acting Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure said.

Contributing, the Acting Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Rotimi Olowo said: “When population is moving geometrically and job is growing arithmetically, there is going to be vacuum.

“They come up with strategy to recruit and maim and kill. I am worried as a politician because 2019 is around the corner, people will believe the politicians are the ones who need human parts.’’

Olowo said that the Lagos State Signage and Advertisements Agency (LASAA) must ensure scammers are detected.

Also speaking, Mr Segun Olulade (APC-Epe II) called on the newly established Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps to do more in terms of intelligence gathering.

“We have seen a lot of advertisements on walls in the streets claiming what they are not,’’ he said.

Mr Yinka Ogundimu, on his part, said that emphasis should be laid on publicity and enlightenment.

Ogundimu called for the sustenance of the state’s Employment Trust Fund, aimed at providing loans for small scale businesses.

Mr Rasheed Makinde (APC-Ifako-Ijaiye II) in the House, who noted that he had once been a victim of such sharp practices, said that Lagos State was working assiduously to provide jobs.

He urged the Federal Government to do the same to curb influx of unemployed youth into the state.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa said: “it is not out of place to seek for jobs but the situation has turned upside down.

“ I strongly believe that the neighborhood safety corps is not doing enough in this aspect.’’

Obasa called on the corps to verify claims on adverts placed on walls and liaise with the police in intelligence gathering to address the trend. (NAN)

Post Views: 21
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos Assembly urges Ambode to clamp down on fake job advertisers

— 15th November 2017

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, urged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to work with security agencies to check the spate of fake job advertisements in the state. The call followed a motion moved by Mr. Abiodun Tobun (APC-Epe I) at the Assembly on the security challenges emanating from such fake adverts that were pasted…

  • Envoy urges women to support themselves in elections

    — 15th November 2017

    Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Laure Beaufils, on Tuesday, urged Nigerian women to organise and vote for themselves in the 2019 elections to increase their participation in governance. Beaufils gave the advice at One Day Stakeholders Workshop on “Enhancing Women Participation in the Electoral Process’’ organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…

  • Kalu thanks Eagles for beating Argentina

    — 15th November 2017

    Former Abia State governor and African Pillar of Sports, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the victory of the Super Eagles over Argentine as unprecedented and remarkable. According to the football enthusiast, the Nigerian national team has demonstrated renewed skills in their football endeavours. While praising the players for making Nigeria proud again, Kalu urged them…

  • Zimbabwe latest: Mugabe negotiates wife’s exit

    — 15th November 2017

    Zimbabwe Latest: Unconfirmed reports indicate that President Mugabe has negotiated for his wife Grace to leave the country to stay in South Africa while he prepares to step down. Press conference slated for tomorrow afternoon. Soldiers have the president and his presidential guard under siege. Ministers mostly those that belonged to G40 faction headed by…

  • Zimbabwe military say they are after criminals, not Mugabe

    — 15th November 2017

    Zimbabwe’s military has read out a statement after taking over the national broadcaster, ZBC, saying it has taken action to “target criminals”. However, it said this was not “a military takeover of government” and President Robert Mugabe was safe. Heavy gunfire and artillery were heard in northern suburbs of the capital, Harare, early on Wednesday….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share