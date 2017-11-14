The Sun News
Home / National / Lagos Assembly passes Cooperative College Bill

Lagos Assembly passes Cooperative College Bill

— 14th November 2017

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed into law, a bill for the establishment of Lagos State Cooperative College to further enhance economic development of the state.

The Assembly passed the bill after Third Reading on the floor of the House, on Monday.

The lawmakers took turns to perfect some corrections in the 31-section bill before it was finally passed by the House.

The Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, conducted a voice vote on each of the sections of the bill before passage by the House.

Obasa said: “Having considered the Third Reading for a bill to establish the Lagos State Cooperative College and for Connected Purposes, the bill is hereby passed into law.’’

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for his assent.

NAN reports that the House, however, stepped down, until further notice, report of its Committee on Transportation on Lagos State Waterways Authority Regulation 2017 over some inadequacies.

The report was laid by the Acting Chairman of the committee, Mr Mojeed Fatai representing Ibeju-Lekki I. (NAN)

Post Views: 13


