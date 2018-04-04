The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Lagos Assembly mourns Winnie Mandela, celebrates Tinubu at 66
4th April 2018 - Buhari begins annual leave in London April 9
4th April 2018 - Resignation: Ex-SSG betrayed me –Umahi
4th April 2018 - Herdsmen attack Enugu community
3rd April 2018 - Woman shoots boyfriend at YouTube HQ, kills herself
3rd April 2018 - Daily Trust’s Vanessa Offiong wins global fellowship
3rd April 2018 - Osinbajo to launch Foreign Affairs economic diplomacy
3rd April 2018 - Kogi Governor Bello sustains injury after falling off car
3rd April 2018 - 36 Lion FC unveil nine new players
3rd April 2018 - Benue police arrest 30 suspects for armed robbery, cultism
Home / National / Lagos Assembly mourns Winnie Mandela, celebrates Tinubu at 66

Lagos Assembly mourns Winnie Mandela, celebrates Tinubu at 66

— 4th April 2018

Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State House of Assembly has described the death of Winnie Mandela, ex-wife of the late former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, as a great loss to Africa.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said at yesterday’s plenary that “Winnie Mandela was very loyal to her country and fought against the apartheid regime in South Africa.”

He urged women not to take the back seat when it comes to politics and fight for human rights.

He, then, directing the Clerk, Mr. Azeez Sanni, to write a letter of condolence to South Africa, through its embassy, to condole with them over the loss.

The Assembly also fecilitated with  the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 66th birthday.

After many lawmakers had taken turns to fecilitate with Tinubu, Obasa appealed to the South West to rally round Tinubu; to ensure the economic intergration of the Yoruba people.

“It is not easy to find an ‘Araba.’  We should see Asiwaju Tinubu as our own ‘Araba’ that is difficult to come by.

“We should rally round him, protect and support him.

“A man of this substance is not easy to come by,”Obasa  reiterated.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos Assembly mourns Winnie Mandela, celebrates Tinubu at 66

— 4th April 2018

Chinelo Obogo The Lagos State House of Assembly has described the death of Winnie Mandela, ex-wife of the late former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, as a great loss to Africa. Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said at yesterday’s plenary that “Winnie Mandela was very loyal to her country and fought against the apartheid regime in…

  • Buhari begins annual leave in London April 9

    — 4th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for London on Monday, April 9, to commence his annual leave, a Presidency source confirmed, yesterday. The source said president Buhar would leave Nigeria early, to enable him rest before participating in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, also known as CHOGM 2018. The meeting…

  • Resignation: Ex-SSG betrayed me –Umahi

    — 4th April 2018

    •Threatens legal action Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has accused former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bernard Odoh, who resigned his appointment last Monday, of betrayal. He said the resignation of the former scribe was least of his expectations, considering the enabling atmosphere he accorded him to carry out his official…

  • Herdsmen attack Enugu community

    — 4th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Tension rose high in Enugu yesterday after Fulani herdsmen attacked Okpanku community in Aniri Local Government Area of Enugu State and inflicted machete cuts on a security guard.   Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred on Easter Monday, has raised the security antennae in the community as youths are preparing…

  • Vanessa Offiong

    Daily Trust’s Vanessa Offiong wins global fellowship

    — 3rd April 2018

    Adie Vanessa Offiong, an editor with Daily Trust newspaper, has won the Health Systems Global (HSG) Media Fellowship. She is one of seven candidates from across the globe who have been considered for the intensive training on reporting governments’ modern health policies and the health challenges facing developing countries. Offiong, the only Nigerian who won…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share