Lagos Assembly mourns Winnie Mandela, celebrates Tinubu at 66

Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State House of Assembly has described the death of Winnie Mandela, ex-wife of the late former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, as a great loss to Africa.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said at yesterday’s plenary that “Winnie Mandela was very loyal to her country and fought against the apartheid regime in South Africa.”

He urged women not to take the back seat when it comes to politics and fight for human rights.

He, then, directing the Clerk, Mr. Azeez Sanni, to write a letter of condolence to South Africa, through its embassy, to condole with them over the loss.

The Assembly also fecilitated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 66th birthday.

After many lawmakers had taken turns to fecilitate with Tinubu, Obasa appealed to the South West to rally round Tinubu; to ensure the economic intergration of the Yoruba people.

“It is not easy to find an ‘Araba.’ We should see Asiwaju Tinubu as our own ‘Araba’ that is difficult to come by.

“We should rally round him, protect and support him.

“A man of this substance is not easy to come by,”Obasa reiterated.