The Lagos State Government has approved the use of hijab in its public secondary schools.

The Muslim faithful had been agitating the use of hijabs in public secondary schools in the state, but the Lagos State Government had bluntly refused.

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) had gone to court to challenge government’s decision to ban hijab in schools and lost at the Lagos High Court.

The MSSN appealed the case at the Appeal Court and won but the Lagos State Government went to the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling at the Appeal Court. The case is still at the Supreme Court until the government decided to approved the use of hijab in schools; pending the determination of the case at the apex court. The approval was contained in a circular issued by the Lagos State Government granting the use of hijab in schools.