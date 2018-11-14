The Lagos State Government has approved the use of hijab in its public secondary schools.
The Muslim faithful had been agitating the use of hijabs in public secondary schools in the state, but the Lagos State Government had bluntly refused.
The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) had gone to court to challenge government’s decision to ban hijab in schools and lost at the Lagos High Court.
The MSSN appealed the case at the Appeal Court and won but the Lagos State Government went to the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling at the Appeal Court. The case is still at the Supreme Court until the government decided to approved the use of hijab in schools; pending the determination of the case at the apex court. The approval was contained in a circular issued by the Lagos State Government granting the use of hijab in schools.
The November 13 circular, which was signed by O.A. Olukoya conveyed the government’s approval of the outcome /recommendations of the panel on the use of hijab.
“Since the case of the use of hijab in Lagos state is still pending in the Supreme Court, status quo should be maintained to avoid contempt of court, that is, students should be allowed to wear hijabs on school uniforms but same must be short, smart and neat and in colour of the school uniform (skirt). Furthermore, schools management are advised to downplay comments and disciplinary actions on the use of smart hijabs until the final determination of the case by Supreme Court. No student should be discriminated against, in any form, on the basis of religion.
“All principals and teachers must be sensitised to comply accordingly. You are enjoined to adhere strictly to these recommendations.”the circular said.
