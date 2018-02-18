The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Lagos APC Reps endorse Ambode for second term

Lagos APC Reps endorse Ambode for second term

— 18th February 2018

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives from Lagos State, yesterday endorsed the state Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term in office, citing the massive infrastructural development and giant strides in all sectors and sections of the state.

  The APC Caucus in the House led by the Majority Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who presented a letter to the Governor at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja asking him to re-contest in 2019, said the decision to unanimously endorse Ambode for a second term was as a result of his brilliant performance in office in the last two and a half years.

  Speaking to Government House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the Governor, Gbajabiamila said the lawmakers were indeed proud to associate with the achievements of the Governor so far, and would be supporting him all the way for another term in office.

 “We are members of the House of Representatives APC Caucus from Lagos State. We all came into Lagos today to perform a very unique and sacred duty; something we did not take very lightly at all; something we deliberated over a couple of days ago and we spoke with one voice.

  “Because of the giant strides of our amiable governor in the last two and a half years in governing the state; because of the things he has done across board, across all the local government areas (LGAs), across different sectors, we sat together and we decided without a dissenting voice to seek his audience and endorse him for re-election in 2019 as the governor of Lagos State,” he said.

  Gbajabiamila, who described the endorsement as history repeating itself, as the Caucus was the first to endorse Ambode for election in 2015, said it was instructive that there was not a single dissenting voice in the decision to support him for re-election.

 Responding, Ambode thanked the federal legislators for the honour done to him, saying that the endorsement would spur him to do more for the people.

 “I am greatly humbled to receive the APC Caucus in the House of Representatives from Lagos State. I am more delighted that this word of encouragement by way of this letter is to inspire me further to continue to render service to the good people of Lagos. I want to thank you so much for the honour you have done me; I receive it with all humility and I pray that God gives us the grace to actually honour all the letters and the words in this message,” Ambode said.

