The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - Lagos announces restriction on Ikorodu Road to fix Fadeyi pedestrian bridge
21st September 2017 - French take to the streets to protest labor law
21st September 2017 - Woman, 60, three children burnt in Kano blaze
21st September 2017 - World Peace Day: Group advocates violence-free society
21st September 2017 - Idoma group condemns ex-Benue PDP chair’s murder
21st September 2017 - Buhari departs New York for London
21st September 2017 - Islamic New Year: Tambuwal declares Friday public holiday
21st September 2017 - Outrage as UNICEF’s N2.4b health equipment lie waste in Bauchi
21st September 2017 - UN has failed the world – Groups
21st September 2017 - Hurricane Maria lashes Dominican Republic after direct hit on Puerto Rico
Home / National / Lagos announces restriction on Ikorodu Road to fix Fadeyi pedestrian bridge

Lagos announces restriction on Ikorodu Road to fix Fadeyi pedestrian bridge

— 21st September 2017

The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, said that there would be partial restriction of movement on Ikorodu Road to enable it replace the dilapidated and disused steel pedestrian bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop with a new footbridge.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu, the Government said that in its continuous drive to protect the lives of pedestrians on the highway, the disused pedestrian bridge would be pulled down to give way for a new one worthy of the status of the State.

To effect the removal of the bridge, the State Government said the main carriage lanes of the Ikorodu Road would be closed to traffic for two nights on Saturday, 23rd September, between 11pm and 6am, and Sunday 24th between 11pm and 4am, while the service lanes will be open to traffic.

The Government also said all traffic both inward Lagos and outward Ojota will be diverted to the service lanes.

While  soliciting for the cooperation and support of all road users especially motorists plying the corridor to observe all the precaution signs on the road, the State Government said it had put in place effective traffic management strategies to manage the traffic during the period of closure.

The Government said the notice of partial restriction of the road became expedient to enlighten motorists and other road users to utilize alternative routes to avoid delay as well as obey traffic officers deployed on the road to ease movement.

While regretting the inconveniences the partial restriction would cause, the Government appealed for caution, noting that the ultimate goal of the plan was to safeguard lives and improve traffic along the corridor.

 

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos announces restriction on Ikorodu Road to fix Fadeyi pedestrian bridge

— 21st September 2017

The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, said that there would be partial restriction of movement on Ikorodu Road to enable it replace the dilapidated and disused steel pedestrian bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop with a new footbridge. In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu,…

  • Woman, 60, three children burnt in Kano blaze

    — 21st September 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano A 60-year-old woman, Hajia Amina Usman, and three of her relatives have died in a tragic fire incident that occurred in the metropolitan area of Kano State. Executive Director, Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Mohammed M. Rilwanu  told Daily Sun  that the tragedy occurred, on Wednesday morning about 10. 30p.m. at…

  • World Peace Day: Group advocates violence-free society

    — 21st September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As the International Day of Peace was celebrated globally, on Thursday, an Ogun State based non governmental organisation, Aviary Club of Nigeria, has advocated for a society free of violence to engender growth and development of the country. The group also called on Nigerian government to take the advantage of the…

  • Idoma group condemns ex-Benue PDP chair’s murder

    — 21st September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A socio- cultural group, the Idoma National Forum (INF)has condemned the gruesome murder of Major Lawrence Ugbo (rtd). The late Ugbo, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Benue State was, last week, murdered and set ablaze in his car at Ogobia in Benue State. The INF, in a press…

  • Buhari departs New York for London

    — 21st September 2017

      From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York President Muhammadu Buhari would be departing New York for London, Thursday morning. The president left the Millennium Hilton Hotel, New York, at exactly 08:07a.m local time. He was officially accompanied to the airport by the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Prof Tijjani Bande. According to Daily…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share