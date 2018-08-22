– The Sun News
Lagos Anglican bishop, chief imam agree on inter-faith dialogue

— 22nd August 2018

Gilbert Ekezie

Bishop, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye and the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheik Muhammed Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolla, have stressed the need for interfaith dialogue on the issues of common interest in Lagos and the country at large.

The clerics spoke yesterday during a courtesy/familiarisation visit of Bishop Olumakaiye to Sheik Abu-Nolla at the Lagos Central Mosque, Idumota.

Olumakaiye said the visit was to familiarise with the city of Lagos and those, who God in His wisdom, permitted to govern and rule the city politically and spiritually of which the imam is one.

He said the visit was also to promote the culture of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence among people of diverse religious inclination in the cosmopolitan city of Lagos.

Olumakaiye also said there can never be any meaningful and tangible progress where there is no religious peace and harmony, which drive meaningful socio-economic development of the people, the state and the nation in general.

“Where these are lacking, the people whom we lead daily to God during our prayer meetings, shall be engulfed in fear and anxiety. Nothing paralyses the economic development of the people and nation than religious crisis,” he said.

 

 

 

 

