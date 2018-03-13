The Sun News
Latest
13th March 2018 - Lagos: Ambode recommends 25 years sentence for rapists
13th March 2018 - 50 killed in Nepal plane crash
13th March 2018 - Russian spy attack: You did it, UK PM tells Moscow
13th March 2018 - . . . Russia warns London over poisoning speculation
13th March 2018 - Human trafficking victims should be protected, not treated like criminals – Ladipo-Sanusi
13th March 2018 - 2019: Nigeria’ll fare better with PDP -Idagbo
13th March 2018 - Ekiti guber: I’ve no pact with Ojudu, declares Bamidele
13th March 2018 - NASU strike: Time for truce
13th March 2018 - Reducing child and maternal mortality in Nigeria
13th March 2018 - Gbomogbomo as metaphor
Home / National / Lagos: Ambode recommends 25 years sentence for rapists

Lagos: Ambode recommends 25 years sentence for rapists

— 13th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has recommended a minimum of 25 years jail term for rapists in the state. 

He said sexual abuse, particularly rape, should not be met with light sentences to serve as deterrents to other perpetrators.

Ambode, who spoke after leading a symbolic walk on Violence Against Women at Alausa, Ikeja, said it is time to walk the talk and ensure all hands are on deck for the war against domestic violence in the state.

“Rape should not be met with light sentencing; the minimum sentence of 25 years is highly recommended. We need new laws, which will respond adequately to the nature and occurrences of this era. Domestic violence is a crime and should be treated as such. The Protection Against Domestic Violence Law, 2007, should, therefore, be amended accordingly,” the governor said.

The governor, who  said his administration would not rest on its oars until the menace is totally eradicated, added: ‘’A lot of progress has been made to protect the rights of women and the girl-child and in the war against the oppression of the female gender. However, there is still so much to be done.

“What we are tackling today is an almost innate culture which relegates women to the background and forces them to suffer in silence. In Lagos, we are waging a war against this culture and we will do everything within our power to transform ours to a culture of equality, respect and dignity for all. It is a journey of radical transformation, and our government is wholly committed to seeing it through.

“We are not just reactive in helping survivors, but, also, taking aggressive steps to prevent future occurrences. Our aim is to build a system of trust and accountability, where survivors are encouraged to speak out and potential perpetrators are discouraged to commit future acts,” Ambode said.

He commended the state judiciary for heeding the call to establish a Sexual Offences Court as well as lauded the House of Assembly for enacting the Protection Against Domestic Violence Law, 2007, the Child’s Right Law of Lagos State, 2015, and the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ambode urged the Nigeria Police to strive to be more professional and ensure proper investigation of reported cases by grooming specialist officers, since they are mostly the first point of call for victims of sexual and domestic violence.

“As the saying goes, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the next best time is now. We firmly believe that the actions we take today will be the seeds sown for a brighter future for our women and, indeed, our children. We believe our state can continue to pioneer this agenda and become a benchmark not just in Nigeria, but globally,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos: Ambode recommends 25 years sentence for rapists

— 13th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has recommended a minimum of 25 years jail term for rapists in the state.  He said sexual abuse, particularly rape, should not be met with light sentences to serve as deterrents to other perpetrators. Ambode, who spoke after leading a symbolic walk on Violence Against Women at Alausa, Ikeja,…

  • 2019: Nigeria’ll fare better with PDP -Idagbo

    — 13th March 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Legor Idagbo, Deputy Legislative Budget Committee Chairman in the House of Representatives has said that with the All Progressives Congress (APC) three years in office so far without the promised change, Nigeria will fare better with PDP in power, come next year. On the Legislature-Executive feud, Idagbo, who represents Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra federal constituency,…

  • Ekiti guber: I’ve no pact with Ojudu, declares Bamidele

    — 13th March 2018

     Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti  Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, (MOB) was a member of the seventh House of representatives from Iyin- Ekiti,  in Ekiti central Senatorial district of Ekiti State. He is a lawyer of note and an ex- commissioner in Lagos State.   The state was agog last Wednesday when he formally made known his intention to…

  • VAIDS: How data mining drives tax compliance

    — 13th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun As the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) prepares to wind down its tax amnesty programme, the Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), its data mining component, has been considered the most effective tool to whip tax dodgers into line. Just five months into the nine-month schedule, the scheme was said to have…

  • ‘Land Use Charge proceeds’ll wean Lagos off bond market’

    — 13th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun With the implementation of the new Land Use  Charge (LUC) law, the Lagos State government is planning to use its proceeds to execute ongoing infrastructural projects rather than continuing borrowing from the bond market, its Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, has said. Bamigbetan, who stated this at a media parley…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share