Lagos: Ambode laments security challenges

— 10th April 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has linked continuous influx of foreigners and people from other parts of the country to security challenges in the state.

To fight the challenges, he canvassed a concept of collective vigilance, whereby all stakeholders in security management have properly defined roles, just as he called for consideration of private security sector into the mainstream security architecture of the state.

He spoke at the inaugural edition of the state security summit at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, during which Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, expressed delight that the activities of the dreaded Badoo cult group in Ikorodu, kidnappings and militancy have been brought under control.

Represented by Security Trust Fund Chairman, Oye Hassan-Odukale, the governor said since assumption of office, his administration had been consistently implementing its cardinal programmes built on the tripod of security, infrastructure development and poverty alleviation.

Describing the theme of the summit, “Securing Lagos State: Towards a sustainable framework for modern mega city,” as apt, Ambode said it was specifically designed to deliberate and chart a course to resolve and improve on the existing security in Lagos.

He said as a government, his administration was not only passionate about development, but also security of residents, adding that in spite of the support extended so far by government to security agencies through the Security Trust Fund, a lot more still needed to be done.

