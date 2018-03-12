Lagos Airport gets new Comptroller of Immigration

The Comptroller General Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Mohammed Babandede, has posted Mr. Dikko Yashe, as the new Comptroller of Immigration at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos command.

Before his redeployment to Lagos, Yashe worked at the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

Yashe replaced Mr. Odeje Usman, who was recently redeployed to Abuja after being promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) of Immigration.

In his maiden meeting with immigration personnel at the airport, Yashe emphasised the importance of discipline, hard work and dedication to duty and also urged immigration officers to be polite to passengers coming and leaving the country when processing their documents.

He also called for synergy between sister para-military institutions working at the airport. He said that through effective synergy among the security agencies, threats and loopholes in the system would be blocked.

Yashe during his visit to the new Customs Area Comptroller, Airport Command, Mrs. Jayne Shoboiki, promised to support the Customs in the fight against corruption. He reiterated that both agencies, Customs and Immigration were working for same goals of security and revenue generation for the government and therefore should not see each other as rivals, but rather as partners in progress.