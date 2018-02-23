Lagos agog for Onikeku’s Dance Gathering 2018

Are you a fan of live music, alternative DJ set, contemporary or urban dance forms? Do you love experimental theatrical performance, something challengingly intellectual, or simply hip to the idea of connecting performance to visual arts, design and creative writing? Hey, if you love all these, then this is for you, and guess what, it is free.

Starting from tomorrow Saturday, February 24 to Sunday February 25, ace dancer, Qudus Onikeku will creatively take over Broad Street axis of Lagos for an international performance festival tagged: ‘Dance Gathering’, especially produced for Lagosians.

According to Onikeku, artistic director/co-curator, Dance Gathering 2018, this year’s edition of the festival spans from the simple idea of initiating a space for anti-disciplinary performance practice in Lagos. “We have gathered an array of incredibly talented artistes, from assorted cultural and aesthetics backgrounds. These creatives will travel from the USA, UK, France, Rwanda, Germany, Israel, Norway, Brazil, Netherlands, Mali, South Africa, Haiti, Zimbabwe, Belgium and other parts of Nigeria including Abuja, Enugu, Jos and Kaduna. We look forward to thrilling you to a very special performance weekend,” he says.