– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Lagos agog for Ikemidcell Power Bll exhibition  
17th August 2018 - WBO orders Joshua to defend titles
17th August 2018 - Lagos set for first media marathon
17th August 2018 - 2019: Ex-lawmaker drums support for Saraki
17th August 2018 - Army combat training week ends in Maiduguri
17th August 2018 - Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue
17th August 2018 - Giwa challenges FIFA to ban Nigeria
17th August 2018 - Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria
17th August 2018 - 2019 election: Enugu PDP assures Atiku
17th August 2018 - Ex-VC tasks African leaders on research to end underdevelopment  
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Lagos agog for Ikemidcell Power Bll exhibition  

Lagos agog for Ikemidcell Power Bll exhibition  

— 17th August 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Ikemidcell Power Bll  team and their German counterparts will vie for honours today at the launching of the game in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Jimoh Ikem Igbinosun, a Nigerian-born martial artist and founder of Ikemidcell Sport and Fitness, said all logistics have been taking care of to make the launching of the game a memorable one.

“This game is a fusion of handball, martial art and athletics and we believe it is be well embraced in Nigeria.

READ ALSO WBO orders Joshua to defend titles

“It is grow big in Germany as a lots of people interested in it. We have also gotten some invitations from Dubai for an exhibition but I opted to come back home to introduce it to Nigerian youths.

“So, a selected team from Nigeria will be vying for honours against Germany in at the Ikorodu Town Hall today (Friday),” Igbinosun stated.

He also revealed that arrangements are in top gear to bring in some experts of the game to train Nigeria trainers on the rules of the game.

“The game comes with a lot of fun and it is important for the players and coaches get abreast of the rules of the game. We are also making plans to partner the Ministry of Sports and Education in order to introduce the game to schools across the country.”
Igbinosun however sorted for corporate bodies partnership for the game to grow.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

2019: Ex-lawmaker drums support for Saraki

— 17th August 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja A second republic lawmaker, Dr. Abdullah Umar Madidi, has asked the Senate President Bukola Saraki, to make up his mind and contest the 2019 presidential election. He said Saraki possesses the needed capacity and acumen to re-unite Nigerians as well as make the country the envy of other nations. This is just…

  • ARMY

    Army combat training week ends in Maiduguri

    — 17th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has urged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain loyal to constituted authority and be vigilant in the discharge of their duties. Gen. Buratai, while declaring close the Army Combat Support Training week in Maduguri, Borno capital, said the training came at…

  • ARMY

    Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue

    — 17th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army Post Housing Development Limited (NAPHSDL), said it has concluded arrangement to build a total of 221 units housing estate worth N7.5 billion in Benue State. The housing estate, which is to be located at Otukpo, is being built in conjunction with the Otukpo Local Government Council of Benue State…

  • INSECURITY

    Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria

    — 17th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has paid glowing tributes to personnel of the Nigerian armed forces for their sacrifices in securing the Nigerian nation. Mrs. Buhari said Nigerians can never pay for the risk military officers were putting lives for the survival of the country. Mrs. Buhari, who went emotional, …

  • ATIKU

    2019 election: Enugu PDP assures Atiku

    — 17th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State chapter, on Thursday,  announced that it would continue to pray for a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to ensure that his presidential aspiration is realised. Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Augustine Nnamani represented by his deputy,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share