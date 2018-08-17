Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Ikemidcell Power Bll team and their German counterparts will vie for honours today at the launching of the game in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Jimoh Ikem Igbinosun, a Nigerian-born martial artist and founder of Ikemidcell Sport and Fitness, said all logistics have been taking care of to make the launching of the game a memorable one.

“This game is a fusion of handball, martial art and athletics and we believe it is be well embraced in Nigeria.

“It is grow big in Germany as a lots of people interested in it. We have also gotten some invitations from Dubai for an exhibition but I opted to come back home to introduce it to Nigerian youths.

“So, a selected team from Nigeria will be vying for honours against Germany in at the Ikorodu Town Hall today (Friday),” Igbinosun stated.

He also revealed that arrangements are in top gear to bring in some experts of the game to train Nigeria trainers on the rules of the game.

“The game comes with a lot of fun and it is important for the players and coaches get abreast of the rules of the game. We are also making plans to partner the Ministry of Sports and Education in order to introduce the game to schools across the country.”

Igbinosun however sorted for corporate bodies partnership for the game to grow.