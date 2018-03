Rhyme N Reason has announced that this year’s edition of ‘Eversion Musical’, a satire performed through spoken words and rap, will hold at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos on March 3 and 4, and also March 10 and 11, 2018.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the show’s founder, Atilola Moronfolu remarked: “This edition of ‘Eversion’, while highly entertaining, is really special. A lot of topics will be addressed in the performances such as the basis of morality, social vices, and politics, amongst others. The actors have been rehearsing for months and are ready to deliver a show of a lifetime, so I believe it’s going to be a very interesting experience.”