Lagos aglow for FIFA Executive Football Summit

Lagos, is in positive media blitz again as the FIFA Executive Football Summit holds at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island on Tuesday, 20th February 2018.

The Summit, one of only 12 being staged across the universe between November 2017 and March 2018, is part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s vision of “bringing FIFA back to football and football back to FIFA.” It comes less than 24 hours after the inaugural edition of the AITEO-NFF Football Awards that shook the same facility to its foundation on Monday night.

FIFA sources confirmed to thenff.com that apart from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF President, Ahmad and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura who all arrived in Lagos on Monday, FIFA Council members Kwesi Nyantakyi of Ghana and Sonia Bien Aime from Turks and Caicos Islands are also in town to be part of the summit.

There would also be the Presidents of the Football Associations of Lesotho, Mauritius, Namibia, Somalia, South Sudan, Swaziland, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Turks and Caicos Islands, Denmark, FYR Macedonia, Lithuania, San Marino, Sweden and host country Nigeria.

The Summit will begin at 9am and last till 5.30pm, followed by a Post-Summit Press Conference and afterwards, dinner for the delegates.

Only two other cities in Africa – Nouakchott in Mauritania and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania – are in the mix of the 12 cities worldwide hosting the FIFA Executive Football Summits.

