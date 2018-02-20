The Sun News
Lagos abolishes cash payment for revenue collection

Lagos abolishes cash payment for revenue collection

— 20th February 2018

Maduka Nweke

The Lagos State Governor,  Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, has abolished cash payment for all forms of revenue collection in the State effective March 1 .

The Governor stated this at the flag off of payment platforms for all revenues in the state.

He urged Lagosians to avail themselves of the flexibility of the payment platforms, which will be 24 hour  real time targeted at discouraging the activities of fraudsters that parade themselves as government collection agents.

 “The State Government cannot be promising prosperity in the future without investing in the future. I have just invested my quota by paying my Land Use Charge and I ask all residents/citizens to join me by courageously making a decision for prosperity and pay all their taxes due.

Lagosians, with your full support, there is evidence that every kobo paid in taxes, has been productively utilized in infrastructural renewal and development of the State in the last Two and a Half years. It is my hope that we have gained your trust and confidence to move this State forward.  For every one kobo you pay as tax, we will give greater value and comfort to all citizens without anyone being left behind.

 In order to ensure that the Government improves on the quality of service delivery to our people, effective from 1st March 2018, no payment for taxes would be made by cash henceforth across the State.  Tax payers should be able to pay all legitimate bills through all payment channels at their own time and convenience

We should be able to pay our taxes from any bank, WebPay, Paypoint and USSD encouraging mobile money without any contact with Government officials.  Every Kobo counts.  Do not pay into wrong hands anymore.

 In partnership with Interswitch Limited, all the multi-layer platforms are to be deployed and used by all Government Ministries, Agencies, Parastatals and associated Companies/Units.  Local Governments must quickly adjust their collection machinery to eliminate all leakages also,” he stated.

Lagos abolishes cash payment for revenue collection

— 20th February 2018

