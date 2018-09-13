Lagos 2019: Tinubu seals Ambode’s fate

Ade Alade

Last minute efforts by the embattled governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to get close friends and associates of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the strong challenge posed by the latter’s political machinery against his second term aspiration have failed to achieve any tangible result.

Daily Sun can authoritatively report that rather than allaying the governor’s fears, Tinubu told all emissaries sent to him he would prefer all the three aspirants face party members to test their popularity in a direct primary election.

To make good his decision, the party leader left Lagos for Abuja yesterday evening without any direct meeting with Governor Ambode.

Two formidable aspirants, Femi Hamzat and Babajide Sanwo-Olu are challenging Ambode’s bid to return for another term of four years in 2019. Between the duo, Sanwo-Olu is believed to be the preferred candidate of Tinubu for the coveted seat of Lagos governor.

As reported by this paper yesterday, Sanwo-Olu along with other APC leaders in Lagos, yesterday, stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to submit his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms. It was not clear whether Ambode sneaked into Abuja to submit his or someone else submitted on his behalf as at close of work yesterday when the extended deadline for submission of forms for the President, Governors, National Assembly and State Assembly members expired.

What may further shock Ambode is the fact that when he was in Abuja on Monday to obtain his nomination form, he was accompanied by the APC’s National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, who is from Lagos but 48 hours after, Ogala was on hand to endorse and accompany Sanwo-Olu to submit his forms at the party’s headquarters.

A source very close to Tinubu told Daily Sun that, “Asiwaju has made it clear to all of them (Ambode’s emissaries) that he’s a national leader and a father figure to all, he said there’s no way he can ask other aspirants to step down for the governor when the party has made things easier for all to canvass votes directly from party members who will in turn decide who their candidate will be in a direct primary election.”

Obviously disturbed by the rapid turn of events, Ambode had to cancel the weekly state Executive Council meeting, which though has not been regular for sometime, relocated to his Epe home to brief his people about his present challenge, although under the official cover of attending the election of delegates for the presidential primary election and national convention of the party.