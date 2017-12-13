The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Lafarge accused of ‘hiding elements’ from terror financing investigation
13th December 2017 - Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70% attractiveness to women – study
13th December 2017 - Expectations low as Muslim leaders meet on Jerusalem
13th December 2017 - Liberia to hold run-off vote on Dec. 26
13th December 2017 - Forget recession, celebrate Christmas in best way –Cleric urges Christians
13th December 2017 - Buhari, a big roadblock in Atiku’s way – S’ South leaders
13th December 2017 - APC’ll win in 2019, say South-South leaders
13th December 2017 - Saudi, UAE to assist West Africa fight al-Qaeda
13th December 2017 - el-Rufai signs N216b 2018 budget into law
13th December 2017 - US embassy unlikely to move to Jerusalem before 2020 – Tillerson
Home / World News / Lafarge accused of ‘hiding elements’ from terror financing investigation

Lafarge accused of ‘hiding elements’ from terror financing investigation

— 13th December 2017

French cement group Lafarge destroyed computer hard drives and tried to hide elements from an investigation into the firm’s suspected payments to armed groups in Syria, human rights lawyers said on Tuesday.

They were speaking at a news conference on the course of French prosecutors’ preliminary inquiry into Lafarge’s operations launched in June on suspicion of “financing of a terrorist enterprise”.

The lawyers for rights group Sherpa accused Lafarge of not cooperating with authorities and trying to hide important elements from the investigation. They want the company to be placed under formal criminal investigation.

Sherpa claimed that Lafarge paid close to 13 million euros ($15.2 million) to armed groups including Islamic State militants to keep operating in Syria from 2011-2015.

A large part of the money went directly or indirectly into the pockets of Islamic State and payments lasted until well after the closure of Lafarge’s Jalabiya plant in September 2014, according to Sherpa.

Sharpa lawyers were citing a figure pinpointed by prosecutors examining Lafarge’s activities in Syria, in the throes of civil war since 2011, and drawn from an internal report by U.S. law firm Baker and McKenzie for Lafarge.

“As part of the inquiry, the precise figure retained is 12,946,000 euros paid by Lafarge between 2011 and 2015 to terrorist organisations, including the Islamic State,” Sherpa lawyer Marie Dose said.

Lafarge became LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker, in 2015 after a takeover by Swiss Holcim.

Former LafargeHolcim CEO Eric Olsen resigned in April after the company admitted it had paid armed groups to keep a factory operating in Syria. His lawyer has said Olsen will appeal against being put under investigation.

Sherpa and other human rights groups in France as well as the French Finance Ministry have filed suit against Lafarge.

A LafargeHolcim spokeswoman on Tuesday rejected these accusations but would not comment on the 13-million-euro figure.

“LafargeHolcim fully cooperates with the justice (authorities). Thousands of documents have been given by the group to magistrates or seized during a search,” she said.

“We strongly contest that the company is trying in any way to limit the right of its employees or former employees to defend themselves…or (limit) their capacity to cooperate in a judicial inquiry,” she added.

Being placed under formal investigation in France means that prosecutors believe they have “serious or consistent evidence” that could result in prosecution. It is a step towards a possible trial, though the investigation can still be dropped.

Last Friday the Paris prosecutor also placed Olsen’s predecessor as CEO, Bruno Lafont, and his ex-deputy for operations under formal investigation as part of the inquiry into Lafarge activities in Syria, the two men’s lawyers said. (France24)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70% attractiveness to women – study

— 13th December 2017

Men’s upper body strength accounts for 70 per cent of attractiveness to women, a new study published by Griffith University, in Australia, has shown. According to the study, wide shoulders, big muscles and abundant physical strength are still the most important underlying factors that subconsciously affect a woman’s judgment when choosing a partner. “Among our…

  • Forget recession, celebrate Christmas in best way –Cleric urges Christians

    — 13th December 2017

    Pastor Samson Olasunkanmi of Believers Church of Christ, Ilorin, has urged Christians to forget recession and celebrate Christmas in a big way. Olasunkanmi, who made the urge in Ilorin on Wednesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said Christians must celebrate the birth of Christ as deserved. He said that all…

  • Buhari, a big roadblock in Atiku’s way – S’ South leaders

    — 13th December 2017

    …Praise Oyegun for curbing impunity in the ruling party Prominent leaders in the South-South geo-political zone, on Tuesday, defended the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). They also praised the National Chairman of the ruling party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for providing good leadership, curbing impunity in the party and thinking of the…

  • APC’ll win in 2019, say South-South leaders

    — 13th December 2017

    …Condemn calls for Oyegun’s removal South-South leaders, last weekend, commended the courage and patriotism of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, insisting the country’s ruling party will win the next general election. The leaders also came down hard on the suspended national deputy publicity secretary of APC, Mr. Timi…

  • Saudi, UAE to assist West Africa fight al-Qaeda

    — 13th December 2017

    Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are attending a summit in Paris on Wednesday aimed at accelerating efforts to set up a West African force to battle Islamist militants, al-Qaeda. The G5 Sahel is composed of the armies of Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad. It was launched in October amid growing unrest…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share