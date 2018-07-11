Lady Mechanic seeks increased FG’s support towards women empowerment

Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Founder, Lady Mechanic Initiative (LMI), Sandra Aguebor, has appealed to the Federal Government to support organisations engaged in empowerment of women across the country.

The renowned woman mechanic said this while being conferred with the National Outstanding Leadership award, 2018, by the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) in Benin, Edo State.

She lamented that bureaucratic bottlenecks in government circle has been a major cog in getting government to do more towards elevating deprived women in the society.

Aguebor, however, said her desire is to continue to train and empower disadvantaged girls and women to acquire skills in automotive industry to enable them contribute to national development.

She praised Governor Godwin Obaseki for demonstrating his commitment in changing the negative narrative of some Edo girls by employing women to take the responsibility of fixing government vehicles and urged other governors to take a cue.

“There are lots of bureaucratic bottlenecks at the Federal Government level. It is very frustrating when you write to the federal government and it is pushed aside. I want the federal government to concentrate on women who are elevating other women, women who have capacity to do more and not only the men,” she said.