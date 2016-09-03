The Sun News
Lady Ekwe gets busy
Ekwe

Lady Ekwe gets busy

— 3rd September 2016

Beauty queen turned percussionist and economics graduate, Anu aka The Lady Ekwe is set to explode on the world stage as she prepares for major performances in high profile events holding across Africa and Europe.
A statement from her record label, Atunda Entertainment stated that she would be performing at the Made in Nigeria Exhibition holding in Abidjan, Cote d’ Voire on September 5 before hitting the headquarters of the AU in Addis Ababa to perform at the reception for world dignitaries attending the African Fashion Show on September 15, after which she will be in Paris, France, for a UNESCO fashion event in partnership with the legendary Gold for African Fashion.
Anu has in recent time appeared in a number of classic events across the country and was one of the star performers at the maiden edition of the Nigerian Drum Festival where she held the audience spellbound with her awesome and enthralling performance.

Muri

American award for Muri Thunder

• Gears up for maiden US tour

All the way from America comes this one for the Aremo of fuji music, Muri Thunder. Plans have been perfected for the singer to be honoured during this year’s edition of Yoruba Cultural Exchange Festival & Awards which holds on September 10 in Texas, USA.
A statement from his Nigerian manager, Sylvester Okhade stated thus: “This is a big one for Muri Thunder. He is being recognised and honoured for his contributions to the growth of fuji music in Nigeria and the Yoruba culture in Texas. It is also a big one for his fans as they now have a chance to see him perform live for the first time in the US when he kick-starts his American tour during the festival.”
Okhade is revealed that Muri Thunder is wrapping up work on his next album which should be released soon.

Jaddo

I’m new king of hip hop –Jaddo

•Unleashes You Know video

Gbagbe singer, Jamiu Adeshina aka Jaddo, has dropped the much anticipated video of his latest track entitled, You Know, which is on massive rotation on radio and TV.
“I am the new king of rap music. I want my teeming fans to watch out for me as I am set to take over the industry! I have just released the video for You Know, my latest hit song and it is currently rocking the airwaves,” Jaddo boasted.
Jaddo has worked with renowned rapper, Seriki. He came to national consciousness with his club banger, Gbagbe. His latest song, You Know, is currently winning him rave reviews.
Commenting on its new artiste, Malcomz Record CEO, Malcom Adeyemi said his record label will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Jaddo becomes the next big thing in the music industry.

Sadare

Labule holds tomorrow

The stage is set for this year’s edition of Labule which holds on Sunday, September 4, 2016, at Onikan Youth Centre, King George IV Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Described as a night of creative music and spoken word, it will feature performances by Dewe, Emem, Michael, OZ, Ruby and Ini Itama & the MVNMT among a host of others. The event is powered by Ayoola Sadare’s inspire Productions.

Bodega

Spanish singer storms Nigeria with Fela’s inspired Watta

By RITA OKOYE

International artist, Ms. Bodega, who was inspired by Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has stormed Nigeria to do a song for her fans.
She collaborated with dancehall sensation, Timaya to do another music entitled, Watta.
Produced by Young D, Watta is an Afro-American music that is gradually taking over the international airwaves. The music was inspired by Fela’s Water No Get Enemy, with a mix of African rhythms and melodies. The video of Watta was shot in Nigeria by Unlimited L.A and it’s spreading fast.
Bodega’s soothing voice and Timaya’s raspy Afro-pop flare take the sound to another level. Representing several countries and cultures around the world, the song and these artists are expected to take the global audience by storm.
Though, raised in New York City, Bodega’s background is an exotic mix of Israeli, Yemenite, Spanish-Moroccan, Turkish and Dutch.

