Home / National / Lady dies in abortion bid

Lady dies in abortion bid

— 10th December 2017

By Ngozi Uwujare

Twenty-nine-year-old Agnes Daniel lost all: a pregnancy, her life and the man, Dennis Eze, 37, who she had hoped to be joined in marriage this December.

Daniel died in circumstances that are not yet clear but detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Nasarawa State Police Command, believe that it was caused by a fatal abortion bid.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Kura, told Sunday Sun that the ugly incident happened on October 12, 2017. He said that information gleaned by the police from the interrogation of Eze, the alleged prime suspect and fiancé of the deceased lady, indicated that Daniel may have died from complications arising from a bid to abort  a pregnancy. When she began to writhe in severe pain, Eze was said to have drawn the attention of his landlord and neighbour and requested his assistance, to take Daniel to the hospital.

In a chat with Sunday Sun at the headquarters of the SCID in Lafia, where he is being held, as investigation progresses, Eze recalled what transpired on the fateful day.

He said: “My late girlfriend, Agnes Daniel, had been having stomach pain for a long time. I didn’t know whether she had an abortion. On the day that she died, she started complaining of severe pain. I quickly informed my neighbor and my landlord to assist me, to take her to the hospital. It was on the way that she died in my car. I was confused. So I dumped the lifeless body along Masaka road, Nasarawa State.

“After dropping the body, I drove off and went home. When I got back, my landlord asked me about the condition of my girlfriend. I lied to him that she was okay. My landlord was not comfortable with my response. So, he went to the ‘B” Division of the police to make a report about it. The police came to my house and arrested me. They asked me questions and I told them where I dumped the body of my girlfriend at Masaka Expressway road.”

Police detectives went to the place and recovered the body of Daniel who hailed from Boko Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Eze, who is a native of Arochukwu, Abia State, explained further that he and Daniel were planning to hold their traditional marriage this December before she died. 

“We have been in a relationship for about one year. But she became sick and in pain. I called her mother about the daughter’s illness. I fully regret the fact that I dumped her body, after she died. It was not intentional, I was just confused at that moment over her death. I want her family to forgive me. It was not my intention to act foolishly.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCID, Mr. Mohammed Akeera noted that Eze had cooperated with the police in the investigation of the case and was still being held in custody. He added that the body of the deceased had been released to her family for burial.

Kura stated that Eze would soon be charged to court after the command receives legal advice from the State Prosecutor.

