– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Ladoja, Koleoso’s ADC coalition’ll fail in Oyo, says APC
6th August 2018 - Aregbesola honoured in Trinidad and Tobago
6th August 2018 - Hoodlum stabs one to death at burial ceremony in Ogun
6th August 2018 - Lagos govt. releases N2.04bn to pensioners in 3 months
6th August 2018 - 2019: Archbishop Idahosa cautions politicians against do-or-die politics
6th August 2018 - 400,000 farmers supported, 1.2m indirect jobs created under CBN ABP
6th August 2018 - Baro Inland Water Port to create 2 million jobs – lawmaker
6th August 2018 - Why abandoned projects abound in Nigeria, by Edo dep. Gov.
6th August 2018 - TRAGEDY: 9 corps members drown in Taraba
6th August 2018 - NDLEA seizes 18kg of cannabis in remote areas of Niger
Home / Elections / National / Ladoja, Koleoso’s ADC coalition’ll fail in Oyo, says APC
LADOJA

Ladoja, Koleoso’s ADC coalition’ll fail in Oyo, says APC

— 6th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, has said the coalition of a former chieftain of the party, Chief Michael Koleoso and former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, to lead African Democratic Congress (ADC) to electoral victory in the state would fail.

Koleoso was the Secretary to the State Government when Alhaji Lam Adesina was the governor between 1999 to 2003, on the platform of Alliance for Democracy.

But their administration was ousted in 2003 when Ladoja defeated Adesina on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Dr. Azeez Olatunde, in a statement he issued, in Ibadan, on Sunday, described the coming together of the Koleosho and Ladoja as a ‘sudden pact’ and ‘an unholy alliance between strange bedfellows which no right-thinking progressive should take seriously.’

READ ALSO: Aregbesola honoured in Trinidad and Tobago

The party further described Koleosho, who was a member of APC before his recent defection to ADC,  as a ‘core progressive’ and Ladoja, who also dumped PDP for ADC last week, as ‘a conservative’,  which could probably made it difficult for the duo to actually work together in ADC.

The APC said the union of the two notable politicians with some others reminded the party of an alleged submission by the late Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-president of Nigeria, could never be a good friend to any progressive.

The statement read, “The current union in a party led by the former president can not produce any good fruits because Obasanjo and Ladoja’s character is well known to politicians and Nigerians in general.

“Koleoso, who is a true progressive will soon find out that he does not have a place in the new house he is joining them to build because of their different world views and approaches to politics and governance. The APC is watching the direction of the alliance. It is clear that it will head for the rocks.

READ ALSO: Hoodlum stabs one to death at burial ceremony in Ogun

“The alliance is no cause for alarm because the APC stands firm in Oyo State and all across Nigeria. The people of Oyo State can see how the Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s administration has transformed the state in the last seven years through the right policies that have made Oyo a top destination for investors.

“Security of lives and property, massive infrastructural development, education reform and urban renewal are among the policies that have redefined Oyo State in the last seven years under the APC.

“When the 2019 election comes, the good people of Oyo State will choose sustenance of these dividends of democracy rather than fall for the deceit of an unholy alliance that is self-serving.

“As a party, we are watching the direction of this sudden alliance which will likely go the way of Chief Awolowo’s prediction that any alliance of progressives with the conservative will surely leave a sour taste in the mouth.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LADOJA

Ladoja, Koleoso’s ADC coalition’ll fail in Oyo, says APC

— 6th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, has said the coalition of a former chieftain of the party, Chief Michael Koleoso and former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, to lead African Democratic Congress (ADC) to electoral victory in the state would fail. Koleoso was the Secretary to the State Government…

  • AREGBESOLA

    Aregbesola honoured in Trinidad and Tobago

    — 6th August 2018

      Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State was, last Wednesday, honoured with the Spirit of Emancipation Award of Excellence in Trinidad and Tobago by the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago. The event was held at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Village, in the nation’s capital city of Port of Spain. Aregbesola…

  • HOODLUM

    Hoodlum stabs one to death at burial ceremony in Ogun

    — 6th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected hoodlum, one Julius Oliseh, for allegedly stabbing one Isikilu Shittu, to death at a burial ceremony. According to the spokesperson of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested, on Sunday, following a complaint lodged at Mowe Police Station by the brother of…

  • CSP

    Lagos govt. releases N2.04bn to pensioners in 3 months

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Government has in last three months released N2.04  billion to clear the arrears of pensions under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Mrs Folashade Onanuga, the Director General of  Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC)  made this known in a statement in Lagos on Monday. Onanuga said that the sum represented money released…

  • IDAHOSA

    2019: Archbishop Idahosa cautions politicians against do-or-die politics

    — 6th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa has called on politicians to shun do-or-die politics by allowing the wishes of Nigerians to prevail in 2019 general elections. She urged Nigerians, irrespective of their party affiliations, to play politics according to the rules and embrace peace for God’s will to manifest in the nation. The Archbishop…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share