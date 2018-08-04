– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Ladoja formally dumps PDP for ADC
4th August 2018 - Boat mishap: Rivers community mourns man, 36, who died after rescuing 13 passengers
4th August 2018 - INEC moves to stop arrest warrant of chairman
4th August 2018 - Israel seizes Swedish activist ship en route Gaza
4th August 2018 - Umahi, Ayade deny plot to dump PDP for APC
4th August 2018 - 18 killed as 2 Russian helicopters collide midair
4th August 2018 - Don’t hand destinies of your children to unfaithful politicians, Osinbajo urges women
4th August 2018 - Tension as Ebonyi, C’River communities resume hostilities
4th August 2018 - HOLY THIEVES!
4th August 2018 - Kashamu’s expulsion: PDP writes INEC, DSS, Police
Home / National / Politics / Ladoja formally dumps PDP for ADC
LADOJA

Ladoja formally dumps PDP for ADC

— 4th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Barely one year after he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, on Friday, officially announced his defection from the party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, saying the national leadership of PDP was unfair to him.

He said he made a lot of sacrifices for the stability of PDP in the state and in the country, but claimed his labour of love was not recognised and the National Working Committee of the party had sidelined him and had purportedly drawn a list of candidates from ward, local government, governorship to the National Assembly and he was not carried along.

Ladoja, who served as Oyo State governor between 2003 and 2007 on the platform of PDP, made the announcement at a meeting he hosted at his residence on Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan, which was attended by thousands of his loyalists across the 33 local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO: INEC moves to stop arrest warrant of chairman

The mind of Ladoja was made known at the meeting by a legal practitioner, Mr. Bayo Lawal, who served as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state when Ladoja was the governor.

The incumbent Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, who concurred with the submission of Lawal, had in 2010, left PDP for the Accord Party and returned to PDP in 2017. He reportedly moved his political structure, which he had taken from Accord Party to PDP and now to ADC, after he purportedly lost the battle for the control of the soul of PDP in the state.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LADOJA

Ladoja formally dumps PDP for ADC

— 4th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Barely one year after he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, on Friday, officially announced his defection from the party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, saying the national leadership of PDP was unfair to him. He said he…

  • Mahmood Yakubu

    INEC moves to stop arrest warrant of chairman

    — 4th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has asked a Federal High Court, Abuja to stay the execution of its order for the arrest of Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, pending determination of an appeal on the order now pending before the Court of Appeal. Prof. Mahmood had approached the Court…

  • Ben Ayade

    Umahi, Ayade deny plot to dump PDP for APC

    — 4th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governors of Ebonyi and Cross River states, Chief David Umahi and Prof Ben Ayade have denied an online media report claiming they are making plans to dump the Peoples Demo- cratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The governors’ denial came on the heels of a trending report…

  • Dolapo

    Don’t hand destinies of your children to unfaithful politicians, Osinbajo urges women

    — 4th August 2018

    Geoffrey Aanyanwu, AWKA Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo yesterday, charged Nigerian women not to hand over the lives and destinies of their children to unfaithful politicians. Consequently, she challenged women to take their rightful place by venturing into the political affairs of Nigeria. Speaking at the 2018 Anambra Mothers’ Summit held at…

  • Tension

    Tension as Ebonyi, C’River communities resume hostilities

    — 4th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Tension is brewing at the border areas of Igbeagu community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Ukelle community in Iyala Council Area of Cross River State following renewed hostilities between the two communities. This was disclosed by Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, at an emergency security meeting held…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]m

Share