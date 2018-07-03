Ladipo: Pinnick’s exit good for our football

The President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr Rafiu Ladipo has declared support for the purported new leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Speaking from Russia, Dr Ladipo said the development is welcome for the good of the game in Nigeria.

“Pinnick’s exit is good for our football, it’s a welcome development. His exit is good riddance to bad rubbish. Four years of Pinnick was motion without movement, no meaningful achievement. We failed qualification for AFCON back to back and the current campaign is tottering towards non qualification,” he said.

Dr Ladipo refused to give Pinnick’s board any credit despite Nigeria being the first African nation to qualify for the 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup, saying, “In the U-17, where we were the defending champions, the Golden Eaglets could qualify. In the U-20, we went to Sudan, defeated them but due to bad administration, we lost 3-4 at home and were ousted.

“In Russia, he gave us only 200 tickets for the Argentina game and that was the reason we were dwarfed by the supporters of Argentina.

“We should not mind the so-called FIFA, let them ban us. It’s time we restructure our football, after the ban, FIFA will reinstate us and the country will be better for it,” Dr Ladipo posited.