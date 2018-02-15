Ladies of St Mulumba fete 2000, share bibles, others

Over 2,000 residents of Lekki, Ikota and Ajah communities in Laagos, recently benefitted from the generosity of the Ladies of St. Mulumba Nigeria, Lekki-Sub Council.

The Ladies who are wives of members of the Knight of St Mulumba, distributed food, water, bibles, rosaries, catechism books and other items worth over a million naira to children, women, widows and the less privileged.

They also took evangelization outreach to the area. President of the group, Lady Nnenne Ukairo, said the charity outreach is one of the key roles of the Order. The outreach focused on three locations made up of two outstations; St Rita and St Theresa Ikota, using Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Ajah, for the Ajah community.

She noted that LSM, Lekki Sub Council understood that a hungry man or woman needs food before listening to the gospel in line with the attributes of Jesus Christ in feeding the hungry.

She expressed happiness at the reception they got adding that the majority of people were excited and were even asking for more bibles and other religious items that would aid their worship of God: “The people were warm and very receptive of the items distributed.”

Chairperson of the Evangelization Planning Committee, Lady Ifeoma Okocha-Ojeah, said the gesture was a product of what Jesus admonished Christians to do in Mathew 28 verses 19 and 20, to make disciples of people of all the nations and teaching them to understand the commandments of God. She added that the outreach enabled them to reactivate the inactive yearning for Christ.

Vice President of the Ladies of St Mulumba, Lekki Sub Council, Lady Theresa Chiejina was said: “I feel happy and excited at our experience today. I appreciate all our members for bringing out time from their busy schedules to reach out to others.

“We all created and dedicated it to spreading the gospel and it’s indeed fulfilling. Our Lord expects us to make good use of our talents, treasure and time in serving the people and propagating the message that can only lead to salvation. We have done our part and the Holy Spirit will continue the rest.”