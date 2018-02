Budding rapper, Opeyemi Lawal better known as Labzy Lawal, returns to the industry with a brand new jamz, Mix It, featuring Omo Yi singer, Tjan.

Signed to Righteous Works Records, Labzy kicked off his musical career in 2006 and got his first headway with a remix of Fela’s Zombie in 2009 but the song was later banned due to rights issues.

Not relenting, Labzy, a graduate of Botany from University of Lagos, resurfaced in 2011 with Let Me In and Takeaway featuring Orezi and then the Solidarity EP that was released in 2012.

Shortly after this, Labzy went on a hiatus due to the fact that he had to ‘finish’ school, which he did in 2014. He is now back on the scene with a new single, Mix It, which is currently receiving airplay on radio stations across the country,