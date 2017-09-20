The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - Labour vows to stall concession of Lagos, Abuja airports
20th September 2017 - WAFU CUP: It’s Eagles, Squirrels again
20th September 2017 - Suicide mission! Boxing promoter warns Ferdinand
20th September 2017 - Zidane, Real strike new deal
20th September 2017 - AFN: Dalung floors Yayock in CAS
20th September 2017 - All not well with Gunners’ Welbeck
20th September 2017 - Sad tales of unemployed graduates
20th September 2017 - Beroms celebrate culture in grand style
20th September 2017 - UNESCO, AU talent hunt berths in FCT
20th September 2017 - Sorrowful tales of fruits market
Home / Cover / Labour vows to stall concession of Lagos, Abuja airports

Labour vows to stall concession of Lagos, Abuja airports

— 20th September 2017

By Louis Ibah

Labour unions in Nigeria’s aviation industry on Tuesday resolved to resist the recent decision of the Federal Government to concession to private firms the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The unions also alleged that it had come to their notice that the government plans to invest over N659 million in the execution of the airport concession programme, which it decried as a misapplication of scare fund.
This resolution and revelation were made yesterday in Lagos when staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) under the aegis of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) staged a peaceful rally to denounce the government’s concession programme for the Lagos and Abuja airports.
Addressing the workers, the General Secretary of NUATE, Mr. Olayinka Abioye alleged that at a time the country was grappling with how to source for funds for various socio-economic infrastructure upgrade, the federal government would be planning to spend about N659million on the process of getting the Lagos and Abuja airports concessioned with about N125 million out of the N659 million voted solely on logistics to undertake road shows overseas to woo foreign investors.
“In this age of technology, you don’t need to travel overseas to advertise the concession of airports. You can do that from the comfort of your office. And the money set aside to do the concession campaign is provided by FAAN,” he lamented.
Abioye also said the two unions were against the decision of the Federal Government to dispose of the economically viable airports in Lagos and Abuja while leave the non-viable ones and those that serve as alternates to the viable ones in the hands of FAAN.
“When you sell a cash cow like the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, what happens to Akure and Ibadan airports? We are not averse to any policy that will improve service delivery, but we will oppose those kind of policies that will stifle the growth of the aviation sector and our members,” he added.
In his speech, the President of ATSSSAN, Mr. Ahmadu Ilitrus said the protest against airport concession is a collective struggle which “workers must fight to the end.”
He said labour would continue to engage the federal government in dialogue so as to forestall the mistake made in the concession of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 which ended up not serving the country much good. There have been various litigation between FAAN and Bi-Courtney following the concession of the MMA2 and the labour leader said it came about because of the hasty process that led to the concession of the airport.
“MMA2 is the worst example of concession in the world. Nobody can tell you the tenure of the concession. Since the concession was consummated, no royalty has been paid to FAAN. Even if FAAN had no source of revenue, it would naturally collect royalty from the MMA2, but that is not happening,” he said.
Chairman of the FAAN branch of ATSSAN, Mr. Danjuma Ahmed told Daily Sun that the protest had become inevitable following the failure of the government to see reasons with workers that the concession of the airports was not the panacea to the rot in infrastructure at the airports. Ahmed said inadequate funding which the government hinged as core reason for the concession of the airport was not at the root of the problems plaguing the nation’s airports, but rather the interferences by politicians who would not allow the prudent management of resources generated by the airports for their growth and prosperity. “We believe that FAAN can manage the resources generated by the airports and also transform them into world class standards provided they are no interferences from the government,” Ahmed said.

 

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Labour vows to stall concession of Lagos, Abuja airports

— 20th September 2017

By Louis Ibah Labour unions in Nigeria’s aviation industry on Tuesday resolved to resist the recent decision of the Federal Government to concession to private firms the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The unions also alleged that it had come to their notice that the government plans to…

  • Man, 55, rapes daughter serially

    — 20th September 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, in prison for raping his 17-year-old daughter. Adeyanju, who was arrested September 11, this year, confessed to raping the girl nine times for money ritual. He claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors. Adeyanju…

  • Man kills python in Lagos

    — 20th September 2017

    By Christopher Oji A man yesterday killed a python that attacked him in his residence at the Illogbo area of Lagos. The python came into Ugochukwu Chigbue’s home at about 1.30 am and they battled for about 10 minutes before the man killed the huge snake with a cutlass. Chigbue, told Daily Sun: “I killed…

  • FIRS rakes in N2.5trn in 8 months

    — 20th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service’s  (FIRS), Tunde Fowler yesterday disclosed that the agency’s innovative strategies, with focus on non-oil sources has enabled the government rake in N2.5 trillion between January and August, 2017, despite the harsh economic climate. Speaking at a public lecture organised by Finance Correspondents Association of…

  • SEC bans Partnership Investments CEO for life

    — 20th September 2017

    …As chairman gets 5yr ban By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market,Tuesday, imposed a life ban on the Managing Director of Partnership Investment Company Plc and Partnership Securities Limited, Mr. Victor Ogiemwonyi, from holding directorship position in any public company in Nigeria…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share