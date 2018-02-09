The Sun News
Labour threatens strike in Kano

— 9th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC ) and Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), in Kano State, have threatened to embark on a three -day warning strike if the state government failed to meet their demands.

The labour unions issued the threat during a press conference at the Press Center of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Kano.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress in the state, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, said the decision to issue the warning strike was informed by the inconsistencies recorded in the payment of workers salaries in the state as a result of the unprofessional attitude of the consultants hired by the state government to handle salary issues.

The Chairman, who read the communique of the meeting of the joint bodies also decried the non- implementation of annual increment and promotion to staff of the state civil servants, local government staff as well as staff of SUBEB

He listed as part of their grievance the non-payment of outstanding 8 months salary arrears of the staff of the Primary Healthcare Management Board (PHCMB), whose appointment were regularized since 2015.

He also lamented the non-payment of outstanding 9 and 4 months of staff of Kano State Senior Secondary Management Board (KSSSMB) whose appointments were regularised since 2015.
According to the Chairman, the workers were offended by the non implementation of the 9 months salary arrears of staff of the Corporate Security Guards who were regularized since 2015.

The unionists gave the state government up to May 2018 to discontinue the use of consultants on salary matters in the state following the incompetent performance, advising the government to hand over the responsibility to qualified and suitable civil servants for the purpose .

They also demanded that all outstanding issues of omission, underpayment and deduction should be settled immediately just as they insisted that all outstanding cases of promotion and annual increase in the state civil service, local government and SUBEB should be dealt with accordingly.

They also demanded the state government to respect its earlier resolve to pay salary and pension on or before the 29th of every month .

 

