Labour Ministry tasks staff on workplace behaviour

Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has reaffirmed commitment towards mitigating unethical conduct and corrupt tendencies in the workplace through public education, enlightment and sensitization workshops for effective service delivery.

The permanent secretary, Bolaji Adebiyi,  represented by the director, human resources management, Abdulrahim Ajibola Ibrahim, at a one-day workshop for management staff on “Public Sector Corruption and Risk Mitigation and Work Ethics,” said this administration’s anti-corruption crusade is premised on the quest to institutionalised good governance.

According to him, this is a panacea for inclusive growth and development in the pursuit of government’s agenda of openness, probity, self-discipline, transparency and accountability, in an effort to positively transform the MDAs.

He said, “The Government’s crusade of national rebirth and social regeneration was necessitated by the need to urgently correct the damage done to MDAs image over years.

“Fortunately, this administration has successfully diagnosed the bane and has strengthened the required legal frame work to combat corruption at all levels, including all MDAs, with the aim of bringing about a new social economic and political order.

“We all recognize, however, that the fight against corruption is not an end, the end is durable transformation of our society and our Nations Institutions of Governance, so as to usher in a culture of good governance and integrity”.

He called on all participants to take full advantage of the workshop as a wake-up call towards updating their knowledge in order to facilitate effective discharge of their assigned responsibilities.‎

He, however, advocated for attitudinal change to be embraced by the participants towards sensitizing them against evils of corruption, the need to have a zero tolerance for corruption and to accept the danger corruption poses to development.

Earlier in her remarks, the chairman of the Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs. Caroline Naanpoe Hata, said that since the inception of President Buhari’s administration, efforts have been sustained towards fighting the cankerworm of corruption and it is to the credit of the President.

He noted that President Buhari has not relented in his effort because he sees corruption as a virus that threatens the very fabric of the Nigeria society which, if not seriously addressed, is capable of endangering the present and future of the staff and that of the children.

He called on all concerned to expose corruption wherever it is found, saying that Publicity is a powerful tool in the fight against corruption.

In his own paper, the chief programme officer of ICPC Academy, Mr Ahmed Abdul, said that to avoid the trap of corrupt practices, Public servants should manage their finances and learn to live within their means, develop a firm fiber that can resist pressure from doing wrong things in the civil service.

