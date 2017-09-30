The Sun News
Latest
30th September 2017 - Labour leaders condemn EFCC arrest of Ekiti officials
30th September 2017 - Low turnout at Eti-Osa bye-election in Lagos
30th September 2017 - Umahi suspends headmaster, 7 teachers for absenteeism
30th September 2017 - Undergraduate kills mum for refusing him money
30th September 2017 - Why FG wants to scuttle my presidential ambition –Fayose
30th September 2017 - FG targets $1b tax revenue
30th September 2017 - I can’t date lazy, pompous men –Belinda Effah, actress
30th September 2017 - Billionaire Akin-Olugbade’s good deeds rewarded
30th September 2017 - Why Unoma Akpabio is still off the radar
30th September 2017 - Bimbo Ogunbanjo wears new hat
Home / Cover / National / Labour leaders condemn EFCC arrest of Ekiti officials

Labour leaders condemn EFCC arrest of Ekiti officials

— 30th September 2017

…Say Bailout Fund not misused

Labour leaders, in Ekiti State, on Saturday, decried the arrest of the state’s Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant-General by the agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing the allegation that the Bailout Fund given to the state last year was misappropriated as frivolous and unfounded.

Briefing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Odunayo Adesoye, said the state government’s implementation and use of the fund were in line with the decisions taken by labour leaders and other stakeholders in the state.

Adesoye, who was flanked by labour leaders, also circulated a statement signed by labour leaders to condemn the EFCC’s action.

The statement was signed by him, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Raymond Adesanmi, the NLC State Secretary, Comrade Patrick Olayemi and the TUC State Secretary, Comrade Adebisi Adebayo James.

“Initially, the state government was reluctant in accepting the fund but because of pressure from workers and other stakeholders, it agreed. We held a meeting at the Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Hall, Ado-Ekiti on September 2, 2015 where labour leaders and stakeholders mandated the state government to take the fund.

” The sum of N9.6 billion was subsequently released to the state government by the Federal Government and it sounds funny when the EFCC said it was acting on a petition where N7 billion was allegedly misappropriated. Then, where did the state government get the fund with which it paid arrears of salaries, allowances, pensions and others?

“The Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the AG being detained have been doing their jobs in transparent manner. When anybody talks about transparency in the usage of public funds, Ekiti State ranks among the best. Ojo was in the same position during the first term of Governor Ayodele Fayose which left no debt but a surplus of over N10 billion.

” The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) conducted investigations into how state governments used the fund and Ekiti State was given a clean bill of health. If what we read in one of the national dailies today where one Kolawole Olaiya said the EFCC acted on a petition by workers, it acted on a false information and only engaged in witch hunt of innocent people. Olaiya has been removed from office as TUC chair and even relieved of his appointment even before the present administration came into office.

“If it is on his petition that the agency acted, then the petition could be malicious.

“Some states got N33 billion, some got N25 billion and allegations of misappropriation are flying all over, but the EFCC is yet to act. Workers in the state were aware of how the money was spent and we meet monthly to decide on how allocations or any money coming to the state are spent,” he said.

The labour leaders advised that Ekiti State Government functionaries should not be made to suffer unnecessarily as a result of frivolous petitions.

“In conclusion, the leadership of the Public Sector Unions in Ekiti State, on the strength of the above, hereby dissociates itself from any pressure on Governor Ayodele Fayose or any official or officials of government on account of the disbursement of accruals to the state from the said Federal Government Intervention Fund. It is our believe and contention that the Ekiti State Government was transparent enough in securing and in the application of the Bailout Fund,” he noted.

Answering a question on whether the arrest of the officials had any impact on the workers, Adesoye said it does, adding that the payment of their salaries was now hanging in the balance.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Labour leaders condemn EFCC arrest of Ekiti officials

— 30th September 2017

…Say Bailout Fund not misused Labour leaders, in Ekiti State, on Saturday, decried the arrest of the state’s Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant-General by the agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing the allegation that the Bailout Fund given to the state last year was misappropriated as frivolous and unfounded. Briefing…

  • Low turnout at Eti-Osa bye-election in Lagos

    — 30th September 2017

    Voters in Eti-Osa Constituency I of Lagos State came out in few numbers on Saturday for the election of their new representative in the state House of Assembly. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bye-election, organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), resulted from the death of Mr Kazeem Alimi who…

  • Umahi suspends headmaster, 7 teachers for absenteeism

    — 30th September 2017

    Luck smiled on 15 teachers of Community Primary School, Amazu in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State as Governor David Umahi who paid an unscheduled visit to the school doled out cash to the teachers to change their wardrobe. Governor Umahi who engaged the teachers in academic exercise including questions in English language and…

  • Undergraduate kills mum for refusing him money

    — 30th September 2017

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Tragedy struck in Benin City on Thursday when a 22-year-old undergraduate murdered his mother over her alleged failure to give him money.  The suspect, identified as Caleb Obasogie and last child of his deceased mother, Josephine Igbineweka, 55, allegedly committed the crime at their residence, 31A, Iyamu Street, Off Textile Mill…

  • Why FG wants to scuttle my presidential ambition –Fayose

    — 30th September 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti   Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the imminent defeat of President Muhammadu Buhari in a free and fair election in 2019 is the major reason the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government is harassing and intimidating his aides and associates. He also said the blunt truth he told Nigerians…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share