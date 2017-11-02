The Sun News
Latest
2nd November 2017 - Labour leader, two others murdered in Kogi
2nd November 2017 - Breaking: Buhari presents 2018 budget proposal to NASS next Tuesday
2nd November 2017 - Igbo’ll vote massively for Buhari in 2019, says Orji Kalu
2nd November 2017 - Bagudu orders payment of ex-corps allowances
2nd November 2017 - Segun Oni condoles with Tinubu over son’s death
2nd November 2017 - Al-makura appoints Ombatse cult group’s lawyer as NASEMA boss
2nd November 2017 - Fashola’s Ministry in alleged $1.035b fraud
2nd November 2017 - Total boosts lubricant production capacity in Nigeria
2nd November 2017 - Education ministry stinks as cleaners begin strike
2nd November 2017 - NCPC boss urges Christian leaders to fund pilgrimage
Home / Cover / National / Labour leader, two others murdered in Kogi

Labour leader, two others murdered in Kogi

— 2nd November 2017

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, LOKOJA

Kogi State was, again, on Thursday morning, thrown into mourning, as an active labour leader in the state and the chairman Non Academic staff Union (NASU), Comrade Abdulmumini Yakubu, was murdered in cold blood.

The slain labour leader described as ‘a fearless and vocal person’ was said to been observing his magrib (Islamic evening prayer) at his Okene residence when some gunmen emerged from nowhere and sprayed hot bullets on him leaving him in his pool of his blood.

His friend, who was said to be with him at the time of the incident, was also said to have been killed while the gunmen disappeared into the thin air.

This was coming on the heels of the negotiations going on between organized labour and the state government over the lingering industrial action that has crippled the state for the past six weeks.

On hearing the news, the labour immediately suspended further negotiations with the state government.

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Onuh Edoka, and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Ranti Matthew Ojo, in a statement, in Lokoja, said they were yet to know why the unionist was gruesomely murdered.

According to them, the negotiation which supposed to continue with government, on Thursday, was suspended to enable labour leaders mourn their slain colleague.

They said the late Abdulmumuni Yakubu who was until his death, the branch chairman of Non Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools(NASU) at the Kogi State Science Technology and Technical Education Board, was gruesomely murdered alongside his friend in his house in Okene.

According to the organised labour , the murder of the unionist is a confirmation of the fear that the lives of the labour leaders in the state are daily threatened because of their agitations for better welfare package for civil servants in the state.

They said the labour leaders will return to negotiating table as soon as there is full assurances of their safety and that of the members of their families.

The organised labour condemned the murder of the union leader and called on Kogi State police command to urgently unravel his killers, saying the organised labour in the state will fight on to ensure that his death would not go the way of many unresolved murder cases in Kogi State.

In a similar development, a man identified as Abdul Ganiyu Aduki was also murdered while his daughter and wife were fatally injured at their Nagazi residence in Adavi Local Government Area of the state .

An eyewitness account said the wife of the deceased was shot along with his five-year-old daughter both of whom are now in a critical condition in a private hospital in Okene.

It was gathered that the sad incident occurred, on Tuesday, October 31, at their private residence on Inori Street of Nagazi community area, at about 6.30p.m.

When contacted t he State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed both incidents, and said the police have spread out its dragnet to arrest the perpetrators.

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Labour leader, two others murdered in Kogi

— 2nd November 2017

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, LOKOJA Kogi State was, again, on Thursday morning, thrown into mourning, as an active labour leader in the state and the chairman Non Academic staff Union (NASU), Comrade Abdulmumini Yakubu, was murdered in cold blood. The slain labour leader described as ‘a fearless and vocal person’ was said to been observing his…

  • Breaking: Buhari presents 2018 budget proposal to NASS next Tuesday

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has formally written to Senate President Bukola Saraki, to inform him of his desire to present the 2018 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly, Tuesday next week. Saraki read the letter from President Buhari at the close of Thursday’s legislative business, before lawmakers rounded…

  • Igbo’ll vote massively for Buhari in 2019, says Orji Kalu

    — 2nd November 2017

    …Says region prefers its roads being fixed to taking SGF office From: Ismail Omipidan and Chinelo Obogo A former Abia State governor and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that the south-east as a region would vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Speaking on a…

  • Bagudu orders payment of ex-corps allowances

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has ordered the immediate payment of local allowances of 2016 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch ‘A’ stream I and II owed by the state before they passed out. Some of the Corps members; Daily Sun gathered; were owed three to six months local…

  • Segun Oni condoles with Tinubu over son’s death

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Oni, has described as ‘shocking and sad’ the death of Jide Tinubu, the first son of the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Oni, in a statement signed by Oni’s media aide, Steve Alabi, in Ado-Ekiti, on…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share