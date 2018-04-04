The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Labour kicks against FG’s plan to reinstate suspended SEC DG
4th April 2018 - Equities open April bearish, as banks seek more collateral for loans
4th April 2018 - Construction work begins at $450m Tomaro Industrial Park
4th April 2018 - MPC members’ll retain existing rates –Experts
4th April 2018 - We’re happy with progress of forensic audit –Tinubu
4th April 2018 - Customs unveils new uniform
4th April 2018 - FG pledges commitment to Ease of Doing Business
4th April 2018 - MainOne to invest $300m in communication infrastructure
4th April 2018 - ‘9mobile does not condone unethical practices’
4th April 2018 - Tips to help keep you safe on public Wi-Fi
Home / Business / Labour kicks against FG’s plan to reinstate suspended SEC DG

Labour kicks against FG’s plan to reinstate suspended SEC DG

— 4th April 2018

Bimbola Oyesola

Organised Labour yesterday raised the alarm over plans by the Federal Government to reinstate the Director General, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, currently on suspension for corruption charges.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), in a statement on Tuesday, warned that reinstating the suspected Director General  will further dent the anti-graft war of the present administration.

The ASCSN State Secretary in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Isaac Ojemhenke, posited that feelers from the Presidency indicate that President Muhammadu Buhari was under intense pressure from some members of his inner cabinet to recall the former SEC Director General, assuring him that even if there was going to be an outcry, it would soon fizzle out like the case of the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, who was reinstated despite being indicted for corruption.

“But what the cabal does not seem to understand is that the impression being created in the minds of millions of Nigerians with the policy of recalling chief executives and other top government officials enmeshed in financial malpractices is that the war against corruption is a ruse.

“It is necessary to recall that Gwarzo was suspended after a properly constituted administrative panel set up by the Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, found him culpable of financial impropriety,” the union emphasised.

According to ASCSN, apart from the fact that the SEC Director General approved and paid himself a humongous sum of N104 million as severance benefit while still serving as Director General of SEC, he was also involved in other financial scams such as compelling the Commission to be awarding contracts to companies he was still serving as director.

It added that this type of action was a gross violation of Public Service Rules, Financial Regulations, and other extant government guidelines dealing with conducts of public officers.

“By planning to reinstate the SEC Director General, the government is creating the impression that Gwarzo is indispensable, even when the Commission has continued to function since his absence.

“There are many qualified Nigerians that are capable of performing excellently in such exalted positions so why should the government continue to reinstate individuals with character deficit into strategic offices,” the union wondered.

It warned that the policy of recalling individuals with corrupt acts hanging on their necks into public service was fuelling the culture of impunity in the country.

“The danger is that the public is beginning to think that once you are in the good books of President Buhari, you will be rewarded for engaging in corrupt acts. This is very unfortunate and should be stopped.

“We recall the attempt to smuggle the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulkareem Maina, who was dismissed from service because of N2.7 billion pension frauds, into the public service but for public outcry,” the union emphasised.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Labour kicks against FG’s plan to reinstate suspended SEC DG

— 4th April 2018

Bimbola Oyesola Organised Labour yesterday raised the alarm over plans by the Federal Government to reinstate the Director General, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, currently on suspension for corruption charges. The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), in a statement on Tuesday, warned that reinstating the suspected Director General  will further dent…

  • Equities open April bearish, as banks seek more collateral for loans

    — 4th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Investor sentiments on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) strengthened into the first trading day of April and the beginning of the second quarter as financial markets across the country resumed from the Easter break. Accordingly, the Year-to-Date gain dropped to 6.83 per cent even as the All Share Index (ASI),…

  • Construction work begins at $450m Tomaro Industrial Park

    — 4th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Construction work has finally commenced on Tomaro Industrial Park, which was pronounced a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) by the Federal Government in line with its effort to industrialise the nation’s economy through building of industrial clusters across the country. During the site tour with journalists yesterday in Lagos, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Integrated…

  • MPC members’ll retain existing rates –Experts

    — 4th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja As the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), concludes its first meeting in 2018, in Abuja today, economic experts have continued to give their opinions on what to expect from the policy meeting. For instance an economic analyst and Head of Banking and Finance Department of Nassarawa State University,…

  • We’re happy with progress of forensic audit –Tinubu

    — 4th April 2018

    …As Oando commissions $150m office complex Adewale Sanyaolu The Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Mr. Wale Tinubu, has said that the company was happy with the progress of the forensic audit being carried out by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Tinubu stated this during an interactive session with the media on the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share