Labour hails FG’s public service sector reforms

— 25th December 2017

Organised labour has commended  the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for initiating far-reaching public sector reforms without retrenchment of the workers.

Rather, labour said, the reforms have provided opportunities for decent employment.

A member of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Issa Aremu, stated this in Kaduna State at the reception for members of the board of the commission at Textile Labour House, recently. Aremu said, with the “seamless adaptation” of Treasury Single Account (TSA) across the MDAs, efficiency unit as a cost-saving measure, zero-based budget approach and bank verification number (BVN), the Buhari administration has shown that reform does not  mean “a war of attrition” or “shock therapy” resulting in mass job losses as it used to be in the past.

Aremu said, contrary to popular impressions that reform means additional burden for the workforce, critical policy initiatives such as executive orders mandating government agencies to patronise locally-made goods, the Anchor Borrower’s programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Growth Enhancement Support Scheme had opened opportunities for more jobs for the citizenry.

He also praised President Buhari and his Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for rising up to the challenges of what he called the “crisis of compensation and salary administration” in line with the mandate of the NSIWC.

Similarly, Aremu, who is also the general secretary of the National Union of Textile Garments and Tailoring Workers (NUTGTWN), urged  state governors and employers in the private and public sectors to emulate Buhari and Osinbajo in  appreciating the link between good pay for workers and national economic recovery.

The labour leader described the the NSIWC as one of the most important  labour market institutions, which, under the leadership of its chairman, Chief Chief R.O. Egbule, is fulfilling its mandate as advisor of government on remuneration in general, adding that equitable income policy is indispensable for good governance and economic development.

The board of the NSIWC was inaugurated in September by then Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mrs. Habiba Lawal, on behalf of Buhari.

The board is chaired by Egbule, appointed for a term of five years, renewable at the discretion of the President for another term not more than five years.

The commission has three part-time commissioners including, Ekpo Nta, Alhaji Dauda Yahaya and Hon. Garba Musa Gulma. Other commissioners are Victoria Nnenna Chukwuani, Geoffery Yilleng, Chief E.O. Wole Iro-Aye and Ahmed Mahmud Gumel. The permanent secretary (establishment), OHCSF, permanent secretary (Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Aremu and Chuma Nwankwo are the members.

The commission was established by Act 99 of 1993 based on recommendations at various times by ad hoc commissions or panels set up by government from time to time, since 1960, to deal with issues relating to salaries and wages of Nigerian workers. The NSIWC is saddled with all matters relating to wages and salaries of Nigerian workers.

