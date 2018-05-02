The Sun News
Labour demands probe of N1.91trn bailout

— 2nd May 2018

Organised Labour has called for the immediate probe of state governments involved in diversion of bailout funds from the Federal Government, meant for payment of salaries and pension arrears.

President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama, made the call at the 2018 May Day celebration for workers, in Abuja, yesterday.

The theme of the May Day celebration was “Labour movement in national development: Dare to struggle, dare to win.’’

Kaigama said diversion of bailout funds have been a growing concern to organised labour.

“As we speak, many states still owe their workers between five and 10 months’ salaries and pensions arrears. We demand immediate probe of state governments that are known to have diverted the funds while culprits should be made to face the full weight of the law.

“What the erring states have done is a form of terrorism against Nigerian workers.

“Meanwhile, we have identified the states that owe salaries and pensions arrears and serious mobilisation is ongoing; to vote out such governors in the next general election in their states,” he said.

The TUC president also spoke on the challenges of the economy and expressed concern on the dearth of infrastructure; insecurity, weak naira and less investment on human capital development, among others.

Also, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),  Ayuba Wabba, said the budgetary framework in the country remains frail as appropriation bills stall longer than necessary before they are passed into law.

Wabba said the 2018 budget was a case in point as it is still trapped in the National Assembly; four months into the year.

“We are worried by the unnecessary bickering between the National Assembly and the Presidency over the budget.

“We call for an overhaul of our budgetary system, improved relations between the legislature and the executive and cutting down of wastes in government,” he said.

The NLC president also said that the fight against corruption is a collective battle which has to be transparent and holistic.

He said corrupt persons in and outside government must be tracked and diligently prosecuted.

He stressed the need for reformation of the Judiciary, and added that recovery of looted funds must be transparently accounted for and utilised; to revitalise the economy and attend to the welfare of citizens.

