The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Ace comedian, Bill Cosby, convicted of sexual assault in retrial
27th April 2018 - I’ll pay N4.5m tithe –Miracle, BBNaija winner
27th April 2018 - Why I gave housemates plenty wahala –Cee-C
27th April 2018 - Success secrets of my 30 years marriage – Victor Uwaifo, musician
27th April 2018 - How I Uncaged my fears –TBoss, ex-BBNaija housemate
27th April 2018 - The Eve: Too lightweight but fun-filled
27th April 2018 - Live music, exotic shows pep up Eko Hotels’ Beer Carnival
27th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Adeyeye, Fayose’s loyalists trade words over Ikere ward congress
27th April 2018 - Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage
27th April 2018 - Kalu applauds Nigerians in Korea
Home / National / Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage

Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage

— 27th April 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Organised Labour has proposed a  new minimum wage of N66,500 per month, against the current minimum wage of N18,000.

This was the position of the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, during a public hearing on the National Minimum Wage for workers at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday.

Chairman of the Political Committee of the NLC, Lagos State Chapter, Agness Sessi,  said the current minimum wage can no longer sustain workers.

Sessi added that there is an urgent need for an upward review of the minimum wage; to meet the current harsh economic realities. The labour leader also said the review would boost aggregate demand,  which would also provide a boost to the economy just coming out of recession.

She also canvassed amendment to the  minimum wage to provide its review every five years or whenever there is need for its review.

“The sum of N18,000, which is currently being paid as the minimum salary in the civil service is grossly inadequate. An officer at that level will, however, require about N66,500 a month to survive. We are in total support of the demand for N66,500 for a salary of GL. 01 Step 1 officer, as requested by organised labour,” she said.

Lagos State Gvernor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who alluded to the fact that every worker deserved a  reasonable and decent wage, added that  there is a consensus of opinion for workers to be  remunerated and compensated.

Share

About author

Rapheal

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 27th April 2018 at 7:00 am
    Reply

    Labour existence and future is only secured under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti guber: Adeyeye, Fayose’s loyalists trade words over Ikere ward congress

— 27th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Director of Media and Publicity of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM), Chief Niyi Ojo and a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and  loyalist of Governor Ayo Fayose, Wale Ayeni, recently traded words over alleged thuggery witnessed during the recent ward congress to elect delegates for the…

  • Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage

    — 27th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Organised Labour has proposed a  new minimum wage of N66,500 per month, against the current minimum wage of N18,000. This was the position of the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, during a public hearing on the National Minimum Wage for workers at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday. Chairman of the…

  • Killing of Christians’ll plunge Nigeria into war –Northern CAN

    — 27th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has advised the Federal Government and the Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) to halt killing of Christians in the North; before the situation degenerates into a civil war. Rev. Pam said this, yesterday, in reaction to the murder of…

  • Abia

    Group lambasts Abia PDP publicity secretary over attacks on Kalu

    — 27th April 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba A group, Concerned Abians for Good Governance and Justice (CAGGJ), has lambasted Abia State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Don Ubani, over his recent unguarded attacks on eminent businessman and former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.  The group’s national co-ordinator, Egwu D. Uwa, two weeks…

  • Igbo

    Only God can give Igbo President –Ohanaeze 

    — 27th April 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Charles Odunukwe, has said Igbo people should pray hard and hope in God  to be president of the country. He said no human being can do anything for Igbo to get the position without God’s intervention. But, Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Ugonna…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share