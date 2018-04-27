Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage

Moshood Adebayo

Organised Labour has proposed a new minimum wage of N66,500 per month, against the current minimum wage of N18,000.

This was the position of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, during a public hearing on the National Minimum Wage for workers at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday.

Chairman of the Political Committee of the NLC, Lagos State Chapter, Agness Sessi, said the current minimum wage can no longer sustain workers.

Sessi added that there is an urgent need for an upward review of the minimum wage; to meet the current harsh economic realities. The labour leader also said the review would boost aggregate demand, which would also provide a boost to the economy just coming out of recession.

She also canvassed amendment to the minimum wage to provide its review every five years or whenever there is need for its review.

“The sum of N18,000, which is currently being paid as the minimum salary in the civil service is grossly inadequate. An officer at that level will, however, require about N66,500 a month to survive. We are in total support of the demand for N66,500 for a salary of GL. 01 Step 1 officer, as requested by organised labour,” she said.

Lagos State Gvernor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who alluded to the fact that every worker deserved a reasonable and decent wage, added that there is a consensus of opinion for workers to be remunerated and compensated.