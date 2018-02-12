The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Research workers give FG conditions to end strike
12th February 2018 - Labour berates FG over expatriate quota abuse
12th February 2018 - Alex Otti next Sunday
12th February 2018 - Tightening the noose around tax defaulters
12th February 2018 - Buhari and lesson from Addis Ababa
12th February 2018 - Continental football: Plateau United wins big, MFM FC records draw
12th February 2018 - Russia 2018: Maradona worries about Eagles
12th February 2018 - FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifiers: Diogu leads 17-man D’ Tigers squad
12th February 2018 - Barcelona stumbles in dull draw
12th February 2018 - Cross River APC in self-destruct game
Home / Business / Labour berates FG over expatriate quota abuse

Labour berates FG over expatriate quota abuse

— 12th February 2018

Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177

Federal Government has come under severe criticism from organised labour for its failure to check the abuse of the expatriate quota of multinationals operating in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the multi-million naira Kwara/Kogi/Niger branch secretariat of the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) in Ilorin, Kwara State,  last week, the national president of the union, Lateef Oyelekan, said the failure of government to act decisively has further compounded the problem of unemployment in Nigeria.

“Our government should take this issue of expatraite quota abuse seriously and take a decision that will be beneficial to the country, just as Ghana has done,” he said.

Oyelekan noted that the law of the country only allows expatriates  on technical grounds, but multinationals in the country no longer respect the law. According to him, the companies now bring in exapatriates as line managers, accountants, sales and marketing managers and for other jobs that Nigerians are more qualified for.

He said, “Government should ensure that no expatriate comes in for jobs that Nigerians can do. Specifically, marketing and sales, when you make a foreigner to be a marketing director, what does the person know about our terrain and market?

“Most of our jobs have been taking over by expatriates and we continue to complain of rising unemployment in the country.”

Oyelekan said labour would no longer tolerate Nigerians being made to play second fiddle in their own country.

Recently, workers in the aviation sector, under the umbrella of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, had shut down the operations of the Bristow Helicopters and Caverton Helicopters nationwide, alleging  expatriate quota abuse and gross violation of workers’ rights.

The NUFBTE president said all efforts towards creating more employment should be encouraged, adding that the union, through its entrepreneurial ventures, has over 200 employees.

“Our goal is to give all our state branches buildings of their own and empower them to go into business; through that more jobs will be created. This we are doing as our little effort to support government,” he said.

The union leader also noted that the foundation of the new secretariat was laid in 1993, but his leadership, as part of its commitment to position the union as a self-sustaining organisation with little reliance on employers, has undertaken several ventures and completed many of such projects.

The director-general of the Michael Imoudu Labour Institute, Alhaji Saliu Alabi, who represented the minister of labour, Sen. Chris Ngige, at the inauguration, commended the NUFBTE for its foresight to remain financially relevant  in spite of dwindling check-off dues.

The Nigeria Breweries employee relations manager, Mr. Niyi Alabi, equally described the new building completed in spite of the present recession as a national pride. He charged the union to extend the goodwill to other councils.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Research workers give FG conditions to end strike

— 12th February 2018

Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Workers in the research and development institutes in Nigeria have vowed that only immediate payment of the outstanding salary and fulfilment of other agreements by the Federal Government would make them suspend the ongoing strike in the sector. The workers, under the aegis of Research and Projects Trade Group Council of Non-Academic…

  • Labour berates FG over expatriate quota abuse

    — 12th February 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Federal Government has come under severe criticism from organised labour for its failure to check the abuse of the expatriate quota of multinationals operating in the country. Speaking at the inauguration of the multi-million naira Kwara/Kogi/Niger branch secretariat of the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) in Ilorin, Kwara…

  • Cross River APC in self-destruct game

    — 12th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar In modern day politicking, political parties are essential institutions of democracy. They compete in elections by offering citizens a choice in governance. But when in opposition they can hold government accountable. But the Cross River chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be a direct opposite of what a political…

  • South-West as PDP’s new trouble spot

    — 12th February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have ended, but same cannot be said of the discord in the south-west chapter of the party. Five months after the Supreme Court resolved the leadership crisis in the major opposition party, the battle for the control of the levers of power in…

  • Restoration according to Seriake Dickson

    — 12th February 2018

    Michael Afenfia  On Wednesday, February 14, 2018, when world celebrates love, Bayelsans, home and abroad, would be rallying for another kind of celebration.  It is the celebration of six years of restoration in the “Jerusalem” of the Ijaw nation. In the sixth year anniversary commemoration of the Restoration Government on St. Valentine’s Day, there is…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share