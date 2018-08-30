– The Sun News
MEXICO

La Liga wants matches in Mexico

— 30th August 2018

La Liga has plans to stage matches in Mexico alongside their hopes of taking the league directly to the United States.

The league has struck a 15-year deal with US company Relevent to play games in America but now they have also confirmed they have plans of taking those matches to Mexico.

“La Liga has massive potential to be played outside of Spain,” Nuno Perez-Pla is cited as saying by Marca.

“Mexico is a key destination for us, it is the second most important country is, and after our successful matches in the US we will look to it.

“Mexico has close cultural links with Spain and many of its players have come to play in La Liga, so it is important to bring the league to its fans.

“Monterrey and Tijuana are the two key venues we would consider for games and the uncertainty regarding playing matches abroad when they see how successful it will be.”

