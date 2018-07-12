The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Kylie Jenner is Officially the Wealthiest Self-Made Woman in Her Family
12th July 2018 - Bayelsa elders urge S’ South govs to back Dickson on Restructuring
12th July 2018 - Inclusiveness key to good governance, stability – Kwara gov.
12th July 2018 - Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis
12th July 2018 - JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME
12th July 2018 - Athletics championship: Jim Ovia, others for Delta fund raising
12th July 2018 - Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage
12th July 2018 - Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot
12th July 2018 - Stormy day for Stormy Daniels, as she’s arrested at strip club
12th July 2018 - Kwara gov. sets up Task Force on tree felling, charcoal production
Home / Entertainment / Kylie Jenner is Officially the Wealthiest Self-Made Woman in Her Family

Kylie Jenner is Officially the Wealthiest Self-Made Woman in Her Family

— 12th July 2018

Allure.

Kylie Jenner is a mom, reality-TV star, cosmetics mogul, and — according to Forbes — the 27th-richest self-made woman in America, with an estimated net worth of $900 million.

In one more year, the magazine estimates that Kylie Jenner would become the youngest billionaire in history, at age 21.

Using its own “conservative” valuation, Forbes estimates that Kylie Cosmetics is worth nearly $800 million, and Kylie herself owns 100 percent of it. Between her company and endorsement deals from Puma, PacSun, and more, she’s on track to break the record held by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23. (You could also argue that Kylie jenner has her own influence over Zuckerberg, who made some cash when Kylie tweeted that she was over Snapchat.)

Notably, KylieJenner ranked higher than big sis Kim Kardashian West, who clocked in at 54th on the list, with an estimated net worth of $350 million. Even momager Kris Jenner reportedly earned $17 million last year through her managing of Kylie alone.

Forbes defines a self-made woman as “anyone who didn’t inherit any part of their money.” For what it’s worth, while Jenner may not have had an inheritance on paper, but she’s certainly benefited from her decade on reality TV and association with her famous sisters and manager mother.

According to the profile, “Basically, all Jenner does to make all that money is leverage her social media following.” That following — 110 million fans on Instagram alone — grew in part because Kylie is a member of her notorious family.

Kudos to Kylie Jenner for starting her own company and becoming an almost-billionaire all before she can legally buy a six-pack. This is big news for the littlest Jenner sis, but let’s all take a moment to remember just how rich all the Kardashian-Jenners are. From Kourtney to baby True, they’re all doing just fine.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAYELSA

Bayelsa elders urge S’ South govs to back Dickson on Restructuring

— 12th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa Elders Forum has called on the governors of the South-South geopolitical zone of the country to give sustained support to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, in the intensified campaign for restructuring of the Nigerian Federation. The Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Forum, Chief Francis Doukpola, said in a statement that it…

  • KWARA

    Inclusiveness key to good governance, stability – Kwara gov.

    — 12th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State says inclusiveness was critical to ensuring good governance and stability in Nigeria. Governor Ahmed made the remarks during an interaction with traditional rulers from Kwara South senatorial district of the state, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Ilorin. He said that inclusiveness was essential not only…

  • KACHIKWU

    Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis

    — 12th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has waded into the factional crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a view to reconciling the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor factions before the 2019 general elections. The latest move by Kachikwu followed his…

  • JAMB

    JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME

    — 12th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it recorded appreciable drop in the number of exam malpractices in the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Compared to 2017 with 2, 508 exam malpractice cases, the Board said it recorded 280 cases in 2018 UTME, indicating a…

  • WOMEN

    Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage

    — 12th July 2018

    Charity Nwakaudu and Garcia Iroaja, Abuja The Women Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (WOWICCN) has reminded Christian women of their responsibilities as pillars of humanity, courage and strength. President of WOWICCN, Mrs. Omatsola Williams, made the call, in Abuja, at a one day leaders’ workshop on hate speech organised by the council in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share