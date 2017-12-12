The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - KWIRS lists impediments to realising N30b target
12th December 2017 - Fuel crisis: IPMAN to establish refinery, oil tank field
12th December 2017 - Mid-air joy: Baby born on flight
12th December 2017 - Osinbajo assures on efforts to eliminate bureaucracy in business
12th December 2017 - Christmas decorations give Enugu new look
12th December 2017 - Macron calls for ‘much stronger mobilisation’ on climate
12th December 2017 - UN budgets $13.4m for 1m people in N’ East
12th December 2017 - Presidential Lodge to become National Heritage of Leadership
12th December 2017 - Court grants Sen. Misau bail on self-recognition
12th December 2017 - Stop blaming devil for road crashes – TRACE boss
Home / National / KWIRS lists impediments to realising N30b target

KWIRS lists impediments to realising N30b target

— 12th December 2017

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), on Tuesday, said that present socioe-conomic situation and political pressures in the state have posed challenges against realizing the set target of N30 billion annually.

Speaking at a media briefing on activities of the agency, in Ilorin, on Tuesday, Executive Chairman of the KWIRS, Dr. Murtala Awodun, said that record of performance for 2017 had showed that the N30 billion annual target was realisable.

Dr. Awodun, who said that the agency realised a sum of N18.2 billion as opposed to a total of N17.2 billion in 2016, added that, “our target is to hit N24 billion. However, we are hoping to hit N20 billion at the end of 2017. There’s nothing stopping the state from hitting N30 billion annually”.

The KWIRS boss linked some of the challenges facing the establishment to the recent local government elections in the state, saying that the election, which was postponed on three occasions, affected operations and fortunes of the agency.

He explained that the agency had to relax its operations during the election period to discourage possible allegations of blackmail against the government establishment.

Dr. Awodun, who also said that the agency was being considerate and sensitive to current socioeconomic plight and conditions of the people in the state, added that there should be significant improvement in tax payment if the needed infrastructure is available.

He also talked about challenges of the single treasury account TSA, identification and enumeration of taxable adults and corporate entities.

The KWIRS boss said that people did not willingly pay tax in the state, adding that the agency had resorted to waiting for them to come for government social services  before they are requested to show evidence of tax payment. This will at least force them to pay the required tax rather than enforcing tax payment .

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KWIRS lists impediments to realising N30b target

— 12th December 2017

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), on Tuesday, said that present socioe-conomic situation and political pressures in the state have posed challenges against realizing the set target of N30 billion annually. Speaking at a media briefing on activities of the agency, in Ilorin, on Tuesday, Executive Chairman of the KWIRS,…

  • Fuel crisis: IPMAN to establish refinery, oil tank field

    — 12th December 2017

    From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi In a bold move to halt frequent scarcity of petroleum products in the country, the Independent Petroleum Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), may have concluded plans to establish its own refinery and oil tank field in the country. National President of IPMAN, Alhaji (Engr.) Abdullahi Sanusi Fari, made this known to…

  • Osinbajo assures on efforts to eliminate bureaucracy in business

    — 12th December 2017

    …NASS owes Nigerians conducive  environment  – Dogara From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Executive and the Legislature are collaborating on efforts that would eliminate bureaucracy in Nigeria towards establishing new businesses and giving them support is changing. He added that Nigeria demonstrated through the rapid rise in the recent…

  • Christmas decorations give Enugu new look

    — 12th December 2017

    Enugu, the Enugu State capital, is currently wearing a new look as colourful decorations are displayed in various locations, shopping centres and premises of corporate organisations, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. A NAN correspondent who went round the state capital on Tuesday, also observed that gift items are being sold in many shopping…

  • UN budgets $13.4m for 1m people in N’ East

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Billy Graham Abel, Yola The United Nations, through the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund, has set aside $13.4 million to tackle the adverse humanitarian crisis for about one million people in the north eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. The humanitarian emergency in the northeastern Nigeria is one of the most severe in the world…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share