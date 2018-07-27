Satellite pay-TV network, Kwesé TV, will on Saturday, 28 July exclusively air two massive international heavyweight encounters on its premium sports channel, Kwesé Sports 1.

Kwesé Sports 1, the home of international heavyweight boxing, which has delivered world class boxing action including Anthony Joshua’s victorious fights against Wladimir Klitschko, Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker, Amir Khan vs Lo Greco and David Haye vs Tony Bellew rematch, will once more captivate boxing fans with the bout between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker.

British international former heavyweight champion, Dillian Whyte, is taking on New Zealand’s former WBO heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker, in a 12-round heavyweight title contest at the O2 Arena in London.

Both Whyte and Parker have only lost one bout during their entire boxing career, to the current unified heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua.

On the same night, Dereck Chisora, a former WBA and WBO international heavyweight champion, will battle Carlos Takam in another 12-round mouth-watering heavyweight contest leading up to the main fight.

Takam’s bout with Chisora will be his first since losing to Joshua in the tenth round of a rather controversial technical knock-out back in October 2017.

Undercard fights are scheduled to start at 6pm on Saturday 28 July and other fights for the night include; Kell Brook taking on Brandon Cook, Katie Taylor defending her two world titles against Kimberley Connor and a face-off between Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, Joshua Buatsi and Ricky Summers.

Diehard boxing fans who are unable to catch Whyte vs Parker live on Kwesé Sports 1, ch 300, can catch a re-run on Kwesé Free Sports, channel 285, on Sunday 29 July.