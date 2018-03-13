Kwara United, Obuh part ways

The management of Kwara United FC has mutually agreed to part ways with its technical adviser, John Obuh following the not too impressive performance of the club in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

A statement signed by the Media Officer of the club, Abdul Waheed Bibire, on behalf of the club’s president, Oladimeji Ladi Thompson said the two parties reached a compromise, following a meeting facilitated by the Kwara State Football Association Chairman, Mallam Busari Ishola.

The statement further explained that the decision became necessary in view of the yearnings of the stakeholders to move the club forward.

The statement added that coach Obuh would be remembered in the history of the club as a passionate and committed coach.

The management also wished to use this medium to wish the out gone gaffer the best in his future endeavours.

It also assured the fans that a substantive technical adviser would be named as soon as possible, so as not to create vacuum.