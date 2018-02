The technical crew of Kwara United fc led by former Nigeria U-20 national team coach John Sam Obuh has been given a three match ultimatum.

According to a release signed by the club’s Media Officer Abdul Waheed Bibire, the ultimatum became necessary in view of the not too impressive performance of the club in the ongoing 2017/2018 NPFL.

“The government, fans, supporters, and the stakeholders are worried hence the need for the drastic action. We can not fold our hands and allow things to degenerate in view of government’s huge investment on the club.”

Bibire appealed to all the concerned stakeholders to exercise patience as the management is working round the clock to put things in proper shape.