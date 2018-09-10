Kwara South senate seat: I have no grudge against Gov Ahmed – Ibrahim— 10th September 2018
“I believe the most acceptable candidate will be chosen. I have no grudge against either the governor or Gbenga Makanjuola, who has submitted his form.”
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin
Senator representing Kwara South Rafiu Ibrahim says he has no grudge against Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed whose tenure expires May 29, 2019. Ahmed is aspiring to represent Kwara South senatorial district.
The governor, it was gathered, submitted his nomination form at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ilorin office.
Speaking with reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, shortly after submitting his nomination form for reelection in Ilorin, Senator Ibrahim said: “Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed is my leader in Kwara South. He has constitutional right to contest, just I also have. Incidentally, we belong to the same political family. But you know our leader Bukola Saraki is one of the most acclaimed persons who knows how to build consensus.
“I believe the most acceptable candidate to the people will be chosen. I have no grudge against either the governor or Gbenga Makanjuola, who has submitted his form. Any of us can come out of the PDP so that we can defeat anyone from the other side.”
Advancing reasons to seek reelection, the Ojoku-born Senator said “after due consultation with my family, stakeholders in our constituency and party members, coming from a genuine call to take another shot so that we can continue the good work we have done, I am seeking reelection.
“It is also based on the fact that, by the grace of almighty God, our leader, Senate President Bukola Saraki, will become the president of Nigeria come 2019. I have the desire to be there and continue to bring dividends of democracy to Kwara South in particular and Kwara State in general.
“I believe that I have enough legislative capability, experience and human relations capability among members of the party to be able to win elections for our party without too much stress,” he stated.
