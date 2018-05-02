The Sun News
Home / National / Kwara Police warn residents of new tactics by criminals in Ilorin
ILORIN - AHMADU BELLO WAY

Kwara Police warn residents of new tactics by criminals in Ilorin

— 2nd May 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Aminu Pai Saleh, has warned members of the public on new antics criminals used to dispossessed victims of their property in Ilorin.

The Commissioner of Police, in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer Kwara State DSP Okasanmi Ajayi stated:

“We observed with dismay the following criminal activities in Ilorin metropolis.

“That criminals [are] using unregistered vehicles to commit crimes; dispossessing commuters of their properties by criminals posing as taxi drivers. Also, coverings of vehicle plate numbers by drivers to prevent easy identification.

The Command further warned that “Motorcycle riders, popularly called ‘Okada’, milling around bank gates to pick passengers, creating security risks to both bankers and customers.”

The Command advised members of the public to be aware that criminal tactics the police has identified, also sending a warning to criminals that crime will not be tolerated in the state.

The statement ordered “Divisional Police Officers and other police officers of the Command to go after them with all their vigor; the Command cannot fold its arms while some unscrupulous few put our jealously guarded peace in disarray.”

It noted that as “Ramadan period is fast approaching, movements of goods and services is imminent, hence, the people are advised to always be conscious of their environment, board vehicles at recognised motor parks, while assuring every residents of Kwara of their safety at all times.”

