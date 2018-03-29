Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

In line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directive to mop-up firearms and ammunition in Nigeria, the Kwara State Police Command on Wednesday displayed 46 recovered firearms, including three human skulls, to members of the public.

This followed the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum and extension given to the members of the public in possession of illegal firearms to surrender to the police.

It also paraded a 32 year old man, Suleiman Ajenifuja, for unlawful possession of three human skulls which he transported from Lagos to Ilorin for ritual purposes.

Other firearms recovered according to State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado, included: 4 locally made cut-to size single-barrel rifles, 7 locally made single-barrel rifles, one locally made double-barrel pistol, one AK-47 rifle, and one English made pistol.

The Commissioner, who made the declaration in Ilorin while briefing journalists at the State Police Headquarters, said the Command would begin a clamp down on those still in possession of illegal firearms following the expiration of the ultimatum for the mop-up exercise.

While parading 32 year old Ajenifuja arrested for the unlawful possession of three human skulls, Ado said the suspect was arrested when police operatives intercepted a commercial vehicle conveying seven passengers, including the suspect, travelling from Lagos to Ilorin.

‘‘When a search was conducted, three skulls wrapped in a sack were recovered from a black bag belonging to one of the passengers, Suleiman Ajenifuja, who admitted being the owner of the exhibit, and claimed to be bringing them to Ilorin from Lagos for ritual purposes,” the Police Commissioner said.

The CP also announced that the directive of the Inspector General of Police on the withdrawal of police men attached to very important personalities (VIPs) was still in force.

He, however, announced a April 20 deadline for persons, government agencies and corporate organisations who required the services of the police men attached to them to re-apply for revalidation.

The Commissioners said the measure adopted by the police would free more personnel for the task of policing and to carry out election duties ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

‘‘We wish to also inform members of the public of the extension of the date of withdrawal of all police personnel attached to VIPs, government officials, corporate organisations, political office holders; it has been extended to 20th April, 2018. This is to enable the affected officials reapply for revalidation of the authority through the Commissioner of Police, Kwara Sate, for the IGP’s approval,” he said.

‘‘Not everybody that applies for revalidation would be considered,” the Commissioner said. “Election is coming and we need more manpower. I want to believe this is one of the reasons the IGP gave this directive so that we can have more manpower to carry out the duty of policing and prevent criminal activities,” he explained.