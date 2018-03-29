The Sun News
Latest
29th March 2018 - Egypt’s Sisi wins second term with 92% of vote
29th March 2018 - Why Gov. Abubakar declared emergency in education – aide
29th March 2018 - Ambrose Alli University suspends 64 students, withdraw degree
29th March 2018 - Danjuma’s statement has vindicated Kanu, says IPOB
29th March 2018 - Australia to host Commonwealth Games
29th March 2018 - Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls
29th March 2018 - Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter activities, says Catholic Archbishop
29th March 2018 - Tenure elongation: APC unveils technical c’ttee Thursday
29th March 2018 - Kalu court case: We know nothing about the charges, say EFCC witnesses
29th March 2018 - UNN management to scrap Alumni levies on students
Home / Cover / National / Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls
Kwara police recover guns SKULLS

Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls

— 29th March 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

In line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directive to mop-up firearms and ammunition in Nigeria, the Kwara State Police Command on Wednesday displayed 46 recovered firearms, including three human skulls, to members of the public.

This followed the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum and extension given to the members of the public in possession of illegal firearms to surrender to the police.

It also paraded a 32 year old man, Suleiman Ajenifuja, for unlawful possession of three human skulls which he transported from Lagos to Ilorin for ritual purposes.

Other firearms recovered according to State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado, included: 4 locally made cut-to size single-barrel rifles, 7 locally made single-barrel rifles, one locally made double-barrel pistol, one AK-47 rifle, and one English made pistol.

The Commissioner, who made the declaration in Ilorin while briefing journalists at the State Police Headquarters, said the Command would begin a clamp down on those still in possession of illegal firearms following the expiration of the ultimatum for the mop-up exercise.

Read more: Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter activities, says Catholic Archbishop

While parading 32 year old Ajenifuja arrested for the unlawful possession of three human skulls, Ado said the suspect was arrested when police operatives intercepted a commercial vehicle conveying seven passengers, including the suspect, travelling from Lagos to Ilorin.

‘‘When a search was conducted, three skulls wrapped in a sack were recovered from a black bag belonging to one of the passengers, Suleiman Ajenifuja, who admitted being the owner of the exhibit, and claimed to be bringing them to Ilorin from Lagos for ritual purposes,” the Police Commissioner said. 

The CP also announced that the directive of the Inspector General of Police on the withdrawal of police men attached to very important personalities (VIPs) was still in force.

He, however, announced a April 20 deadline for persons, government agencies and corporate organisations who required the services of the police men attached to them to re-apply for revalidation.

The Commissioners said the measure adopted by the police would free more personnel for the task of policing and to carry out election duties ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

‘‘We wish to also inform members of the public of the extension of the date of withdrawal of all police personnel attached to VIPs, government officials, corporate organisations, political office holders; it has been extended to 20th April, 2018. This is to enable the affected officials reapply for revalidation of the authority through the Commissioner of Police, Kwara Sate, for the IGP’s approval,” he said.

‘‘Not everybody that applies for revalidation would be considered,” the Commissioner said. “Election is coming and we need more manpower. I want to believe this is one of the reasons the IGP gave this directive so that we can have more manpower to carry out the duty of policing and prevent criminal activities,” he explained.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why Gov. Abubakar declared emergency in education – aide

— 29th March 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi Special Adviser to Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State on Education and Public Enlightenment, Comrade Sabo Mohammed, has explained that  the declaration of a state of emergency in the sector was to overhaul the system. Sabo said that education in the state had suffered prolonged and persistent neglect by successive administrations. Hence,…

  • AAU STUDENTS campus

    Ambrose Alli University suspends 64 students, withdraw degree

    — 29th March 2018

    Gabriel Dike The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have suspended 64 students for examination malpractice, impersonation, stealing and other related offences. The decision to suspend, withdraw degrees, exonerate, issue warning letters and expel students found wanting, was based on the recommendations of the Mobile Disciplinary Committee Report (main campus). According to…

  • Danjuma’s statement has vindicated Kanu, says IPOB

    — 29th March 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, said the recent statement credited to General Theophilus .Y. Danjuma where he accused the army of collusion with some bandits on ethnic cleansing mission in Nigeria was a vindication and confirmation of all the prophetic statements earlier made by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu….

  • Kwara police recover guns SKULLS

    Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls

    — 29th March 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin In line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directive to mop-up firearms and ammunition in Nigeria, the Kwara State Police Command on Wednesday displayed 46 recovered firearms, including three human skulls, to members of the public. This followed the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum and extension given to the members of…

  • Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter activities, says Catholic Archbishop

    — 29th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, on Thursday, lashed out on the protocol team and other organisers that arranged the two-day visit to Lagos State by President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari is expected to begin his two-day state visit to Lagos, on Thursday. As a result, the state…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share