Kwara LG poll: PDP shuns signing of peace accord

— 15th November 2017

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shunned the signing of a peace accord between political parties participating in local council election in Kwara State.

17 political parties signed the peace accord, on Tuesday, out of 26 that signified interest to participate in the election.

The peace accord was initiated by the Security Consultative Committee for the 2017 Local Government election in the state, headed by the Police Commissioner, Alhaji Lawan Ado.

The newly-elected Chairman of PDP in Kwara State, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, spoke with DAILY SUN, on Wednesday, that event coincided with the party’s congress.

Oyedepo, however, expressed the readiness of the PDP to fully participate in the election.

The commissioner of police said majority of the political parties had signed the peace accord, adding that the absence of the PDP would not vitiate the peace accord.

Ado expressed the readiness of the command to ensure that the election was peaceful in all the 193 wards in the state.

The local government council elections in Kwara is slated for November 18.

Meanwhile, KWSIEC’s chairman, Dr. Usman Ajidagba, said peace was essential to a free and fair election.

Speaking before the signing of the agreement by representatives of the parties participating in the election, he said the decision to make the parties sign the undertaking was taken after it was observed that some politicians were making utterances that are inciting and could cause the election being greeted with violence.

Ajidagba who said the electoral body was prepared to conduct a free, fair and credible election urged participating political parties to be peaceful.

Post Views: 12
