Home / National / Kwara LG poll: Commission begins training of 141 facilitators

Kwara LG poll: Commission begins training of 141 facilitators

— 23rd October 2017

Ahead of the November 18 local government election in Kwara, the State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC), on Monday, began the training of 141 facilitators for the conduct of the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the three-day training is organized by the state electoral commission, in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES).

The facilitators are made up of academics, serving and retired civil servants as well as industrial workers and people from other fields of endeavours.

Declaring the training open, the Chairman of KWASIEC, Dr Abdulrahman Ajidagba, reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to conduct free, fair and credible election.

Ajidagba said the facilitators had experience in various fields of human endeavours and expressed optimism that they would be able to subsequently train the ad-hoc staff for the poll.

In an address, the representative of the IFES, Mr Array Jah, said the foundation was determined to train the facilitators well to ensure successful conduct of the election.

Jah said the foundation had been rendering such support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other state electoral commissions to enhance the conduct of elections in the country. (NAN)

Segun Adio

