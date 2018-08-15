Kwara Inland revenue contributes N13.5b to state projects

– The Sun News
Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Dr.  Muritala Awodun, has revealed that the service contributed about N13. 5 billion to the state’s special infrastructure development fund, IF-K, since the fund was inaugurated in September 2016.

Awodun,  who gave the figures at a media briefing, on Wednesday, on the service’s performance for the second quarter of 2018, said the evolution of IF-K has significantly assisted the state in executing capital projects across the state.

He said the service now remits the sum of N530 million to the Fund on monthly basis, up from the initial N500 million monthly remittance.

Awodun’s words, “In 2015, there were over 60 projects abandoned across the state and there was no money but with the coming on board of the fund all the projects were completed  and by 2016 given the available scenario government would not have been able to start any new project. However with the IF-K government was able to start several new projects and most of them are still ongoing across the state. ”

He gave breakdown of the performance of the agency in the second quarter of this year said the service collected the sum of  N1.3 billion  in April, N1. 2 billion in May and N1. 3 billion in June to make a total of N3. 8 billion.  When added to the N6. 44 billion  collected in the first quarter, he said the agency has collected a total of N10. 32 billion into the state’s  coffers  in the first six months of this year.

Although he acknowledged the influence of the political environment on operations of the service,  Awodun said his team has put in place strategies to ensure the continued success of the service in coming  years.

Explaining this, Awodun continued, “In the second quarter we started a process of engaging to be taken through the process of international certification; the ISO in two major areas;  quality management system and business continuity management  and we are going to be the first revenue agency in Nigeria to do this  and we expect that by the end of this quarter  we would have been certified.

“The essence of this is that whoever comes into the system  would have a seamless process that does not depend on an individual to succeed.”

He also revealed that the service has so far spent N52 million on various  community impact  projects of the N100 million budgeted for such projects this year.

